CANTON — Jack Loran scored at 3 minutes, 15 seconds of overtime to give the SUNY Potsdam men’s hockey team a 4-3 victory over SUNY Canton in a nonconference game Tuesday night.
SUNY Potsdam (1-5 overall) scored the first goal of the game and the teams exchanged goals the rest of the way with the Kangaroos (3-4) forcing overtime on a goal from Nic Herringer at 7:31 of the third period.
Michael McArthur and Ryan Mahlmeister also scored for the Bears.
Sam Martin and Zac Sirota scored the other goals for SUNY Canton.
CLARKSON 57, SUNY CANTON 53
The Golden Knights outscored the Kangaroos 26-12 in the fourth quarter to come back from a 10-point deficit in a nonconference game in Canton.
Cassidy Dumont led Clarkson (1-1) with 17 points and Lauryn Withrow scored 10.
Joie Culkin paced SUNY Canton (2-2) with 16 points with Samantha Dayter contributing 13.
SUNY POTSDAM 84, SUNY POLY 73
Brandon Segar Jr. tallied 24 points to lead the Bears (1-2) in a nonconference game in Utica.
Colton Huestis scored 14 points, Jeff Williamson 13 and Kelly Parker added 10 for SUNY Potsdam.
LJ Randel led SUNY Poly (2-1) with 17 points with Jesse O’Dell adding 16.
SUNY OSWEGO 94, CLARKSON 69
The Lakers (3-0) outscored the Golden Knights by 20 points in the second half to pull away for a nonconference win in Potsdam.
Devin Green led SUNY Oswego with 23 points and Jamal Achille scored 18.
Ryan Miles-Ferguson scored 20 points for the Golden Knights (0-2) with Frankie Rainville adding 16.
St. Lawrence University placed 10 players on the Liberty League second team and honorable mention squad, the school announced.
Wide receiver T.J. Cornacchia made the second-team offense for the Saints. Defensive back Daniel George is listed on the second-team defense. Place-kicker Clayton Fogler was named to the second-team special teams squad.
Cornacchia placed seventh in the league with 349 receiving yards on 34 catches. He scored a team-best five touchdowns. George recorded a team-leading 64 tackles and added 2.5 sacks and two interceptions.
Honorable mention players for the Saints are quarterback Daniel Lawther, tight end Joseph Ott, offensive linemen Thomas Dockray and Joseph O’Rourke, defensive linemen Reece Gillette and Bryan Placide and linebacker Ben Munn.
SUNY Canton freshman Jane Pancoe was named the Northeast Women’s Hockey League’s Rookie of the Week after last weekend.
Pancoe, from Brantford, Ontario, totaled two goals and five assists in the Kangaroos’ sweep of Hilbert College on Friday and Saturday. She supplied two goals and three assists in an 11-1 win Saturday.
