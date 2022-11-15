Potsdam’s Hunter SUNYAC athlete of week

CANTON — Jack Loran scored at 3 minutes, 15 seconds of overtime to give the SUNY Potsdam men’s hockey team a 4-3 victory over SUNY Canton in a nonconference game Tuesday night.

SUNY Potsdam (1-5 overall) scored the first goal of the game and the teams exchanged goals the rest of the way with the Kangaroos (3-4) forcing overtime on a goal from Nic Herringer at 7:31 of the third period.

