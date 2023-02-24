CANTON — Lowville standouts Aidan Macaulay and Gavin Macaulay led the way as the St. Lawrence University men’s basketball team outlasted Hobart, 80-78, in overtime in the Liberty League semifinals Friday night.
Aidan Macaulay supplied 20 points and nine rebounds while Gavin Macaulay netted 17 points for the Saints (18-7). Trent Adamson posted a double-double of 12 points and 15 rebounds for St. Lawrence, which will play the winner of Ithaca and Rensselaer in Sunday’s championship game with the time yet to be determined.
Jackson Meshanic led all scorers with 20 points while Aidan Rodgers and Patrick Walker each posted 13 points for the Statesmen (17-10).
JCC PLAYS SEMIFINAL TODAY
Third-seeded Jefferson Community College will take on No. 2 Onondaga CC in an NJCAA Region 3 Division III semifinal game today at Fulton-Montgomery CC in Johnstown.
The Cannoneers (14-6) advanced to the semifinals with Thursday night’s 65-58 victory over No. 6 Herkimer County CC at JCC.
Harrisville’s Torie Moore led JCC with 17 points and 15 rebounds. Kalyna Bryant added 16 points and 11 rebounds.
Onondaga (15-7) advanced with an 80-50 quarterfinal victory over Hudson Valley CC on Thursday.
The winner Saturday will play either top-seeded Fulton-Montgomery or No. 5 North Country CC for the regional title at 1 p.m. Sunday at Fulton-Montgomery.
Three members of the JCC women’s basketball team were selected to the Mid-State Athletic Conference team, JCC announced.
Torie Moore, Emily Farrand and Gabrielle Morley were each named to the all-conference team. Moore, from Harrisville, and Farrand and Morley, from Ogdensburg, are each former Northern Atheltic Conference standouts.
JCC men’s player Jeremiah Smith was named to the MSAC men’s all-star squad.
St. Lawrence University’s Bella Amico skied to a 10th-place finish in the giant slalom to lead the alpine team at the Saints’ carnival at Whiteface Mountain in Lake Placid.
SLU’s home carnival also serves as this season’s EISA Eastern Regionals.
Amico posted a two-run time of 2 minutes, 15.36 seconds.
For the men, the Saints’ Alec Nolan skied to a 19th-place finish, his career best, in 2:09.72. The Saints men finished ninth overall and the women 10th.
In the Nordic home carnival, Emma Strack led the Saints in the women’s 5-kilometer freestyle with a 16th-place finish in 15:06.1. Colton Martin led the SLU men in the 10K in 32nd place in 27:25.9. The SLU men and women each placed ninth.
Former Sandy Creek athlete Emily Yousey and Watertown’s Junior Oduro each set a SUNY Potsdam record during the first day of the SUNYAC Championships at Brockport.
Yousey broke her own school mark in the women’s 400 meters with a time of 1:01.79, good for 10th place at the meet. Oduro also surpassed his own school mark with a time of 7.31 in the 60 meters, good for 17th. Sam Renaud also improved his own Potsdam mark with a 52.04 in the men’s 400, finishing 13th.
