CANTON — Lowville standouts Aidan Macaulay and Gavin Macaulay led the way as the St. Lawrence University men’s basketball team outlasted Hobart, 80-78, in overtime in the Liberty League semifinals Friday night.

Aidan Macaulay supplied 20 points and nine rebounds while Gavin Macaulay netted 17 points for the Saints (18-7). Trent Adamson posted a double-double of 12 points and 15 rebounds for St. Lawrence, which will play the winner of Ithaca and Rensselaer in Sunday’s championship game with the time yet to be determined.

