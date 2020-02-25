CANTON — Ava McCann scored 21 points to lead No. 3 St. Lawrence University to an 83-56 victory over the No. 6 Rochester Institute of Technology in a first-round game of the women’s Liberty League basketball playoffs Tuesday.
The Saints (18-8 overall) will face No. 2 Vassar in a semifinal at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Ithaca College.
Olivia Barringer scored 15 points and Annabella Pugliese supplied 11 points and 12 assists for the Saints.
Brooke Stanley led RIT (11-15) with 22 points with Sabrina Wolfe adding 13 points and nine assists.
n Sebastian Alderete scored 18 points to lead No. 3 Ithaca past No. 6 St. Lawrence, 64-54, in an opening-round game of the Liberty League men’s basketball tournament in Ithaca. Skylar Sinon added 13 points for the Bombers (21-5). Luke Hicks led the Saints (8-17) with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Trent Adamson scored 10 points.
n Brian Cunningham and Jack Hennessey each scored four goals to lead St. Lawrence to a 20-5 victory over SUNY Potsdam in the nonconference opener for each men’s lacrosse team in Canton. Harrison Koch scored three goals for the Saints and Mike Donnelly added two goals and five assists. Jack Gorman also scored twice for SLU. Among those with one goal was SLU men’s hockey player Mark Mahoney, who is competing in both sports at the same time. Josh Huiatt led SUNY Potsdam with four goals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.