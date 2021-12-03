POTSDAM — Former Heuvelton standout Madison McCormick hit a pair of late free throws as the SUNY Potsdam women’s basketball team rallied past SUNY New Paltz, 69-66, in a SUNYAC game Friday night at Maxcy Hall.
McCormick led the Bears (6-1, 2-0) with 15 points while Bella Barner came off the bench to score 15 points.
Brianna Fitzgerald led all scorers with 21 points for the Hawks (5-2, 1-1).
ST. LAWRENCE 62, UNION 58
Ava McCann generated 18 points as the Saints used a fourth-quarter rally to help them win the Liberty League opener over the Dutchwomen at Schenectady.
Katie Frederick posted a double-double of 14 points and 17 rebounds for St. Lawrence (6-0, 1-0).
Amber Raisner was the game’s top scorer with 23 points for Union (0-3, 0-1).
SKIDMORE 62, CLARKSON 35
Clare Driscoll scored 14 points as the Thoroughbreds downed the Golden Knights in the Liberty League opener for both teams in Saratoga Springs.
Andi Levitz added 12 points for Skidmore (6-0, 1-0).
Former Canton standout Elaina Porter provided eight points for Clarkson (0-5, 0-1).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY POTSDAM 75, SUNY NEW PALTZ 72
Tyrese Baptiste grabbed a double-double of 22 points and 21 rebounds as the Bears overcame the Hawks in a SUNYAC game at Potsdam.
Parker Kelly scored 14 points for SUNY Potsdam (3-2, 2-0).
Rylan Blondo logged 17 points for SUNY New Paltz (2-3, 1-1).
SUNY POLY 68, SUNY CANTON 52
Jesse O’Dell recorded 20 points as the Wildcats topped the Kangaroos in the North Atlantic Conference opener for both schools at Canton.
Josh Gregory chipped in 18 points for SUNY Poly (5-2, 1-0).
Peyton Olsen totaled eight points for SUNY Canton (1-3, 0-1).
UNION 71, ST. LAWRENCE 51
Edward Baptiste provided 16 points as the Dutchmen beat the Saints in the Liberty League opener for both teams in Schenectady.
Brian Noone totaled 15 points for Union (3-2, 1-0).
Will Engelhardt paced St. Lawrence (4-1, 0-1) with 13 points.
SKIDMORE 77, CLARKSON 76
Tautvydas Kupstas recorded 25 points as the Thoroughbreds edged the Golden Knights in the Liberty League opener for both schools in Saratoga Springs.
Harrison Eichelberge generated 16 points and 13 rebounds for Skidmore (5-1, 1-0).
Chris Hulbert was the game’s high-scorer with 29 points for Clarkson (0-5, 0-1).
WOMEN’S HoCKey
SUNY CANTON 5, BUFFALO STATE 0
Four different SUNY Canton players scored in the first period as SUNY Canton captured the victory in an NEWHL game in Canton.
Micayla MacIntyre, Halle McKinnon, Verity Lewis and Iida Laitinen each scored in the first for the Kangaroos (6-0-1, 2-0-1). MacIntyre’s goal came 32 seconds into the game. Sarah Kosnaskie scored a second-period goal.
SUNY Canton goaltender Sirena Alvarez made five saves against Buffalo State (0-9, 0-4).
SUNY PLATTSBURGH 6, SUNY POTSDAM 1
Nicole Unsworth got two goals and an assist as the Cardinals downed the Bears in a Northeast Women’s Hockey League game at Potsdam.
Ivy Boric and Kaitlin Drew-Mead each supplied a goal and an assist each for SUNY Plattsburgh (7-2, 6-0).
Kaylee Merrill scored for SUNY Potsdam (2-6-1, 0-4-1).
MEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY OSWEGO 8, SUNY CANTON 2
Tyler Flack and Alex DiCarlo each scored twice as the Lakers pulled away for a nonconference victory over the Kangaroos in Canton.
Travis Broughman added a goal and three assists for SUNY Oswego (6-3-1).
Sam Martin and Brendan Morrow each got goals for SUNY Canton (2-3-1).
SUNY PLATTSBURGH 1, SUNY POTSDAM 0
Thomas Maia scored with under six minutes left in regulation as the Cardinals blanked the Bears in a SUNYAC matchup in Plattsburgh.
Michael Paglucca stopped all 25 shots for SUNY Plattsburgh (6-4-1, 4-2-1).
Anthony Del Tufo recorded 24 saves for SUNY Potsdam (0-8, 0-7).
SWIMMING AND DIVING
CLARKSON secoND AFTER DAY 1
Clarkson used a pair of second-place finishes from its relays to place second in the men’s team standings after the first day of the Don Richards Invitational at the Rochester Institute of Technology.
Clarkson totaled 215 points, trailing first-place RIT with 522.5. St. Lawrence is fifth of the five teams with three points.
Clarkson’s 200-meter freestyle and 400 medley relays each finished second.
In the women’s race, Clarkson placed third after the first day, with Gabriela McSwieney’s fifth place in the 500 freestyle the Golden Knights’ top finish. Clarkson compiled 183 points, behind RIT (410) and Skidmore (217). St. Lawrence is fifth with 125.5. The Saints’ 200 free relay took third and Maggie Wenger was third in the 50 freestyle. The Saints’ 400 medley relay was fourth.
