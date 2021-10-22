CANTON — Aly McLeod recorded three power-play goals as the St. Lawrence University women’s hockey team blanked Rochester Institute of Technology, 3-0, in a nonconference game Friday night at Appleton Arena.
Shailynn Snow scored a power-play goal of her own while the tandem of Jaimie Rainville and Caitlin Whitehead combined for a 13-save shutout for the Saints (3-2-2 overall).
Sarah Coe made 34 saves for the Tigers (0-8).
CLARKSON 1, BEMIDJI STATE 1 (OT)
Gabrielle David scored at 17 minutes, 47 seconds of the third period to give the Golden Knights (5-0-2) a tie in a nonconference game at Bemidji State.
Graysen Myers scored at 3:31 of the third to give the Beavers (1-3-1) a lead.
Michelle Pasiechnyk stopped 27 shots for the Golden Knights, and Hannah Hogenson made 24 saves for Bemidji State.
VOLLEYBALL
St. LAWRENCE 3, SKIDMORE 0
Natalie Piper picked up 18 kills to lead the Saints (13-9, 3-3) to a 25-18, 25-20, 25-23 sweep of Skidmore in a Liberty League match in Saratoga Springs.
CLARKSON 3, UNION 0
Gillian Kurtic led the Golden Knights (15-8, 4-2) with 13 kills in a 25-15, 25-6, 25-17 sweep of Union in a Liberty League match at Schenectady.
SUNY OSWEGO 3, SUNY POTSDAM 1
Mikayla Myers provided 11 kills and Jessica Ader added 10 as SUNY Oswego picked up a 25-23, 25-21, 18-25, 25-21 win over the Bears (5-11, 1-7) in a SUNYAC meet in Potsdam.
DESALES 3, SUNY CANTON 0
The host Bulldogs used first starts in each of the first three sets in their 25-9, 25-9, 25-6 nonconference sweep over the Kangaroos at Center Valley, Pa.
Michaella DeCapua led the Kangaroos with a team-best seven digs and two assists (2-19).
FIELD HOCKEY
ITHACA 2, ST. LAWRENCE 1
Grace Ziehnert’s two goals helped the Bombers rally past the Saints to stay unbeaten in Liberty League play with a victory in Ithaca.
Macy Brandwein stopped six shots for Ithaca (13-3, 6-0).
Maggie Green opened the scoring for St. Lawrence (9-6, 3-3).
SWIMMING & DIVING
SKIDMORE SWEEPS SLU
Maggie Wenger won two events and a relay for the Saints, but the Thoroughbreds (1-0) won the women’s meet, 167-126, in the Liberty League season opener at Saratoga Springs.
Wenger captured the 100-yard freestyle, 200 free and 400 free relay for St. Lawrence (0-1).
In the men’s meet, Andrew Han and Matt Lourenco each won two events, but the Thoroughbreds (1-0) topped the Saints, 186-58, in the season opener.
Han got victories in the 100 backstroke and 200 backstroke while Lourenco took the 100 breaststroke and 200 breaststroke for St. Lawrence (0-1).
