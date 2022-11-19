PRINCETON, N.J. — Brooke McQuigge scored at 5 minutes, 44 seconds of the first period to give the Clarkson women’s hockey team a 1-0 win over Princeton in an ECAC Hockey game Saturday at Hobey Baker Rink.
Olivia Hanson and Anne Cherkowski assisted on the goal.
Michelle Pasiechnyk stopped 34 shots for Clarkson (13-4-1 overall, 3-3-0 ECAC). Princeton fell to 4-4, 2-4.
QUINNIPIAC 5, ST. LAWRENCE 2
The Bobcats (12-1, 6-1) scored the last four goals to beat St. Lawrence University in an ECAC Hockey game at Hamden, Conn.
Shailynn Snow and Kiley Mastel scored for the Saints (7-9, 2-3).
Maya Laban, Kate Reilly, Olivia Mobley, Madison Chantler and Shay Maloney scored for the Bobcats.
SUNY CANTON 2, BUFFALO STATE 0
Sirena Alvarez stopped 13 shots as the Kangaroos shut out Buffalo State (2-6, 0-6) in an NEWHL game at Canton.
Victoria McGarrity scored in the first period and Desiree Snook scored for the Kangaroos (6-1, 3-1).
PRINCETON 1, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Emerson O’Leary scored her team-best fourth goal of the season in the first period and No. 15 Princeton preserved the lead for a win over St. Lawrence Friday at Baker Rink in Princeton, N.J.
O’Leary scored 8:39 into the game, with Maggie Conners assisting.
Jennifer Olnowich stopped 30 shots in blanking the Saints (7-8, 2-2). St. Lawrence goalie Lucy Morgan made 37 saves against Princeton (4-3, 2-3).
QUINNIPIAC 4, CLARKSON 0
Quinnipiac scored three goals within four minutes of the second period en route to the ECAC Hockey win over Clarkson on Friday at Hamden, Conn.
The two teams finished the first period scoreless and remained tied until 8:21 of the second when Kendall Cooper scored for the fifth-ranked Bobcats (11-1, 5-1).
Kate Reilly then scored a power-play goal at 11:10 and Zoe Boyd made the score 3-0 with a goal at 12:29. Shay Maloney scored on a power-play with three seconds left in the game.
Logan Angers made 15 saves for Quinnipiac. Michelle Pasiechnyk made 28 stops for Clarkson (12-4-1, 2-3).
SUNY CANTON 4, SUNY POTSDAM 3
Danika LaLonde scored the game’s first two goals and SUNY Canton responded to each SUNY Potsdam goal to claim the NEWHL game at Potsdam on Friday.
Hannah Clement and Jayme McIlveen each added third-period goals for the Kangaroos (5-1-1, 2-1-0), answering a Potsdam score each time.
Potsdam (2-3, 2-3) received two goals from Kaylee Merrill and one from Rachelle Cain. Cain also added an assist.
SUNY Canton goalie Sirena Alvarez turned aside 22 shots. Bears goalie Ellie Zurfluh made 23 saves.
MEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY POTSDAM 3, SUNY FREDONIA 2
The Bears (2-6, 1-5) scored three goals in the second period to defeat SUNY Fredonia in a SUNYAC Game in Potsdam on Saturday.
Ryan Mahlmeister, Robert Clerc and Ryan Leith scored for SUNY Potsdam.
BUFFALO STATE 5, SUNY POTSDAM 1
Buffalo State (4-1) scored the last five goals of the game, including three in the third period, to pull away from Potsdam in a SUNYAC game at Potsdam on Friday.
Drew Rose scored the first goal of the game for the Bears (1-6) midway through the second period.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY PLATTSBURGH 72, SUNY CANTON 66 (OT)
Kortney McCarthy scored 25 points to lead SUNY Plattsburgh (3-2) past the Kangaroos in a nonconference game in Canton.
Samantha Dayter tallied 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Kangaroos (2-3). Hope Aniceto scored 14 points.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
CLARKSON 77, SUNY POTSDAM 68
Blake Gearhart scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Golden Knights (1-3) past SUNY Potsdam in a nonconference game at Clarkson.
Garret Delaney scored 14 points and Ryan Miles-Ferguson added 13 for Clarkson.
Ahamadou scored 28 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Bears (1-2). Isaac Oduro Jr. scored 10 points.
ST. LAWRENCE 68, SUNY CANTON 52
Lowville’s Aidan Macaulay scored 16 points for SLU (3-0) in a nonconference win over the Kangaroos at SUNY Canton.
Trey Syroka added 15 points for SLU. DeMerrill Levy scored 12 points and Brennan Harmer tossed in 11 for the Kangaroos (1-4).
ST. LAWRENCE 71, SUNY POTSDAM 62
Carter Story scored 12 shots, including four 3-pointers on five attempts as St. Lawrence won the nonleague game against SUNY Potsdam on Friday in Canton.
Will Engelhardt, Trent Adamson and Syroka each scored 11 points for the Saints (2-0), and Aiden Macaulay added 10.
Parker Kelly scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Potsdam (1-3) and Ahamadou Sillah recorded 15 points and 10 rebounds.
CLARKSON 70, SUNY CANTON 58
Matteo Sinon and Ryan Miles-Ferguson each scored 16 points as Clarkson recorded its first victory of the season with a nonleague win against SUNY Canton on Friday in Canton.
Jack Dalgety and Garret Dalaney each added 10 points for the Golden Knights (1-2).
Quran DuBois scored 19 points and also added eight rebounds for Canton (1-3), and Juztin Chambers-Phillips scored 11 and contributed four assists.
CROSS COUNTRY
SAINTS FINISH 29TH
St. Lawrence’s women’s team placed 29th at the NCAA Division III championship race at Lansing, Mich.
Allison Sibold led SLU with a 64th-place individual finish.
Johns Hopkins won the women’s championship and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology won the men’s title.
