FORT MYERS, Fla. — Chris McVannan went 3-for-4 to lead the SUNY Canton baseball team to what could be its only win of the season in a 13-6 victory over the Merchant Marine Academy in the opening game of a nonconference doubleheader Saturday.
The Kangaroos (1-9 overall) ended their spring trip to Florida with a 14-1 loss to Merchant Marine in the second game. SUNY Canton has suspended spring sports once the southern trips end and it’s not guaranteed there will more games in the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Dyllon Bougor, Cameron Cartier, Jack Brill and Don Louis Rodriguez each tallied two hits in the opener.
Jesus Garcia went 2-for-2 for SUNY Canton in the second game and Merchant Marine (3-6) was led by Colin Baker’s three hits.
CLARKSON DROPS PAIR
Mike Tito produced multiple-hit games in each contest for Clarkson, which fell 7-6 to Concordia (Chicago) in the first game and 9-6 to Nichols in the second of a pair of nonconference contests in Lake Myrtle, Fla.
Tito, Colby Brouillette and Zachary Carpin each lined two hits in the opener for Clarkson (1-4). Brouillette and Carpin also homered.
Tito went 3-for-5 in the second game and Joe Pagano contributed two hits.
SOFTBALL
BRINK LEADS CLARKSON SWEEP
Maddie Brink produced five hits, drove in seven runs and homered in each game as Clarkson (5-3) defeated Nichols 8-6 and then beat Ohio Wesleyan 5-3 in a pair of nonconference games in Clermont, Fla.
Danielle Whitman went 4-for-4 for the Golden Knights against Nichols. Kayla Robert also homered for Clarkson against Ohio Wesleyan, and Krysten Messier and Sarah Vaccaro each lined two hits.
