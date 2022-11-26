POTSDAM — Kaylee Merrill scored two goals and assisted on another to lead the SUNY Potsdam women’s hockey team to a 3-0 win over King’s in a nonconference game Saturday.
POTSDAM — Kaylee Merrill scored two goals and assisted on another to lead the SUNY Potsdam women’s hockey team to a 3-0 win over King’s in a nonconference game Saturday.
Rebecca Cain also scored for the Bears (4-3).
King’s (0-8) is coached by former SUNY Potsdam standout Jordan Ott.
MEN’s HOCKEY
STONEHILL 4, SUNY POTSDAM 3
Rapaije Carter scored two goals to help Stonehill (8-1-1) defeat the Bears in the North Country Tournament in Potsdam.
Connor Cruikshank, Jeremy Quesnel and Ryan Mahlmeister scored for SUNY Potsdam (2-7).
HAMILTON 3, SUNY CANTON 2
Brendan Morrow scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Kangaroos (3-5) in the other game of the North Country Tournament in Potsdam.
Filip Jakobsson also scored for SUNY Canton.
James Philpott, Max Wutzke and Cade Groton scored for Hamilton (1-2).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
RIT 77, SUNY CANTON 71
Kevin Ryan scored 16 points to lead RIT (3-2) past the Kangaroos in the RIT Tournament.
Quran DuBois scored 23 points and DeMerrill Levy added 18 for SUNY Canton (1-6).
