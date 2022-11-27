POTSDAM — Kaylee Merrill scored two goals and assisted on another to lead the SUNY Potsdam women’s hockey team to a 3-0 win over King’s in a nonconference game Saturday.
POTSDAM — Kaylee Merrill scored two goals and assisted on another to lead the SUNY Potsdam women’s hockey team to a 3-0 win over King’s in a nonconference game Saturday.
Rebecca Cain also scored for the Bears (4-3).
King’s (0-8) is coached by former SUNY Potsdam standout Jordan Ott.
SUNY POTSDAM 9, KING’S 0
The Bears gave their program’s all-time leading scorer a rough homecoming, shutting out King’s in a nonconference game in Potsdam on Friday.
Alex Quinn and Kaylee Merrill each scored two goals for the Bears.
Taylor Swamp scored one goal and added two assists.
Emily DellaNeve, Alessia Marandola, Keely Towne and Karley Green also scored for SUNY Potsdam.
MEN’s HOCKEY
STONEHILL 7, SUNY CANTON 5
Frank Ireland scored two goals and assisted on another to lead Stonehill (9-1-1) past the Kangaroos in an North Country Tournament game at SUNY Potsdam.
Noah Robinson, Matthew Headland, Filip Jakobsson, Colton Sipperley and Trystan Mughal scored for the Kangaroos (3-6).
HAMILTON 4, SUNY POTSDAM 1
Garrett McArthur scored the only goal for the Bears (2-8) in a loss to Hamilton in the North Country Tournament.
Cade Groton scored two goals to lead Hamilton (2-2).
STONEHILL 4, SUNY POTSDAM 3
Rapaije Carter scored two goals to help Stonehill defeat the Bears in the North Country Tournament on Saturdaay in Potsdam.
Connor Cruikshank, Jeremy Quesnel and Ryan Mahlmeister scored for SUNY Potsdam.
HAMILTON 3, SUNY CANTON 2
Brendan Morrow scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Kangaroos (3-5) in the other game of the North Country Tournament on Saturday in Potsdam.
Filip Jakobsson also scored for SUNY Canton.
James Philpott, Max Wutzke and Cade Groton scored for Hamilton (1-2).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
HAMILTON 76, SUNY CANTON 51
Quran DuBois scored 15 points and DeMerrill Levy added 12 for SUNY Canton (1-7) in a loss to Hamilton in the consolation game of the RIT Tournament.
Hank Morgan scored 23 points for Hamilton (4-2).
RIT 77, SUNY CANTON 71
Kevin Ryan scored 16 points to lead RIT (3-2) past the Kangaroos in the RIT Tournament on Saturday.
Quran DuBois scored 23 points and DeMerrill Levy added 18 for SUNY Canton (1-6).
