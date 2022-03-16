AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Zach Miner was the winning pitcher, striking out seven, and also doubled twice to lead the SUNY Canton baseball team to a 9-8 win over Gallaudet (4-11 overall) in a nonconference game Wednesday.
Dyllon Bougor and Nick Shoemaker also lined two hits for the Kangaroos (2-8).
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
CLARKSON 14, ALBRIGHT 9
Former South Jefferson player Sydney Roderick scored four goals to lead the Golden Knights (4-0) in a nonconference game in Clearwater, Fla.
Mia Petrone scored three goals and Madelynn Barnum and Chrissy Benedict both scored twice for Clarkson.
Lauren China led Albright (1-5) with five goals.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
SUNY POTSDAM 3, Wells 1
Joe Zimmerman picked up 19 kills to lead Potsdam to a 25-18, 22-25, 25-22, 25-23 win over Wells (2-12) in a nonconference match in Potsdam.
Alec Roy supplied 44 assists for the Bears (10-11).
WOMEN’S TENNIS
ST. LAWRENCE 8, SUNY NEW PALTZ 1
Lillian Sullivan, Catherine Gamble, Caitlyn Avery, Meredith Macey and Emily Harris all won a singles match and played on a winning doubles team as St. Lawrence (5-2) beat SUNY New Paltz in Orlando.
