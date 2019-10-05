DULUTH, Minn. — After being frustrated in three previous starts against Clarkson University, former U.S. Olympic team goalie Maddie Rooney finally got the best of the Golden Knights women’s hockey team, leading Minnesota-Duluth to a 2-0 shutout victory in a nonconference game Saturday.
Rooney lost two games to Clarkson (3-1 overall) last year, and a 4-2 decision Friday night. In each game she allowed four goals. On Saturday, she made 29 saves for the shutout for the Bulldogs (1-1) .
Gabbie Hughes scored the first goal for Minnesota-Duluth at 11 minutes, 30 seconds of the second period. Sydney Brodt scored a power-play goal for the Bulldogs at 11:28 of the third period.
FOOTBALL
ITHACA 59, ST. LAWRENCE 20
The Saints (2-3, 0-1) took a short-lived lead on a 14-yard pass from Tyler Grochot to Joseph Viscardo and then watched Ithaca scored 52 straight points in the Liberty League opener for each team in Canton.
Joe Germinerio passed for 306 yards and Ithaca (4-0, 1-0) produced 545 yards against the Saints. Will Gladney caught eight passes for 135 yards. Tyler Grochut passed for 213 yards for SLU but was intercepted four times.
Sean Murphy led the Saints with 10 tackles and forced a fumble.
MEN’S SOCCER
ITHACA 2, ST. LAWRENCE 1
Jonathan Kyriakidis scored on a rebound off the crossbar in the 78th minute to lead the Bombers (10-1-1, 3-0) past the Saints in a Liberty League game in Ithaca.
Michael McDougald tied the game for SLU (3-5-1, 0-2-1) in the 73rd minute. Colin Shush scored for Ithaca in the 26th minute.
CLARKSON 0, HOBART 0 (OT)
Ian Roeloffs stopped four shots as Clarkson (6-3-2, 2-0-2) played to a scoreless tie with Hobart in a Liberty League game in Potsdam. Brian Salazar made four saves for the Statesmen (8-3-1, 2-1-1).
SUNY GENESEO 3, SUNY POTSDAM 1
The Blue Knights outshot the Bears 21-8 in a SUNYAC win in Geneseo.
James Perrone, Aidan Rice and Ariel Samoohy scored for SUNY Geneseo (5-6, 1-3). Justin Lamando scored for the Bears (3-9-1, 1-3).
MAINE MARITIME 2, SUNY CANTON 0
Trevor Gray made eight saves as Maine Maritime shut out SUNY Canton (5-5-2, 3-2) in an NAC game in Castine, Maine.
Matt Caron and Ryan Holmes scored for Maine Maritime (6-2-1, 3-1).
MOHAWK VALLEY CC 4, JEFFERSON CC 0
Three first half goals lifted Mohawk Valley past Jefferson Community College in a nonconference match in Watertown.
Zach Gleasman, Romaine Watkins and Kevin Griffith each scored in the first half while Cheikh Abdoullah Niasse scored in the second half. Tucker Garrett made one save for Mohawk Valley.
In goal for Jefferson Community College, Andrew McLean made nine saves.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
WILLIAM SMITH 5, CLARKSON 0
Sheila McQuillen scored one goal and assisted on another to lead William Smith past Clarkson (7-3-1, 1-2) in a Liberty League game in Geneva.
Elizabeth Moore, Maegan Manning, Eileen Rath and Maria Deschino also scored for William Smith (8-1-1, 4-0).
ST. LAWRENCE 2, ITHACA 1
Tyler Potter scored two goals in the second half to lead the Saints (8-1, 3-0) in a Liberty League game in Canton.
Ally Christman scored for the Bombers (6-4-1, 1-2) in the 67th minute.
SUNY GENESEO 5, SUNY POTSDAM 0
Hannah Sullivan scored two goals and assisted on two others to lead SUNY Geneseo past SUNY Potsdam (5-7, 1-3) in a SUNYAC game in Potsdam.
Ellie Gregory also scored two goals for the Blue Knights (9-2-1, 3-0-1). Mackenzie Griffin also scored.
MAINE MARITIME 2, SUNY CANTON 0
Maine Maritime held a 17-1 edge in shots in an NAC win over SUNY Canton (3-7-1, 2-2-1) in Castine, Maine.
Eryn Doiron scored one goal and assisted on a goal from Margo Simeon for Maine Maritime (7-2, 4-0).
VOLLEYBALL
SAINTS WIN TOURNAMENT
St. Lawrence defeated host SUNY Canton 25-15, 25-17, 25-21 to go 3-0 during the Canton Classic. Natalie Piper led SLU (17-3) with 10 kills and Julia Wagner added nine.
The Kangaroos (4-14) fell 21-25, 26-24, 25-13, 26-24 to Hartwick earlier in the day. Marissa Ixtlahuac finished with 18 total kills in the two matches.
CROSS COUNTRY
CLARKSON SWEEPS IN CANTON
The Clarkson men’s and women’s teams both posted perfect scores of 15 to win the titles at SUNY Canton’s Kangaroo Invitational.
SUNY Canton finished second in the men’s race with 50 points. SUNY Potsdam placed second in the women’s race with 52, followed by Jefferson Community College with 83 and SUNY Canton with 99.
Clarkson’s Kevin Cronin gained individual honors for the men and Clarkson’s Elizabeth Fawwaz led the women’s race.
MEN’S GOLF
CLARKSON FOURTH
The Golden Knights sit in fourth place after the opening day of the Liberty League Preview in Verona with a total of 316 strokes.
SLU is fifth with 323 strokes and Rensselaer leads the event with 299 strokes.
WOMEN’S GOLF
KANGAROOS IN NINTH
SUNY Canton shot a total of 491 strokes and is in ninth place after the first day of the Northeast Women’s Golf Championship in Voorheesville. SUNY Cortland leads with 347 strokes.
ROWING
SAINTS WIN IN ROCHESTER
SLU’s women’s varsity four A and novice eight teams earned wins at the Head of the Genesee races in Rochester.
SLU’s men’s B boat finished third out of 17 teams in the mixed fours race.
