Tom Graser

CANTON — Junior forward Max Mogul scored in the seventh minute to generate the game’s lone goal as St. Lawrence University’s men’s soccer team edged SUNY Potsdam, 1-0, on Saturday to win a nonconference game at Sandy MacAllaster Field.

After Mogul had an early chance in the game, moments later he had the ball on the left wing and wouldn’t miss his second opportunity. The forward shook the first defender and charged to the top corner of the box. Mogul outran a second defender and curled a right-footed strike inside the far post to give the Saints the lead.

