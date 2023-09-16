CANTON — Junior forward Max Mogul scored in the seventh minute to generate the game’s lone goal as St. Lawrence University’s men’s soccer team edged SUNY Potsdam, 1-0, on Saturday to win a nonconference game at Sandy MacAllaster Field.
After Mogul had an early chance in the game, moments later he had the ball on the left wing and wouldn’t miss his second opportunity. The forward shook the first defender and charged to the top corner of the box. Mogul outran a second defender and curled a right-footed strike inside the far post to give the Saints the lead.
Goalkeeper Ben Woelfinger made four saves to record the shutout for St. Lawrence (1-2-2).
Ian Schwartz finished with five saves for the Bears (3-1-1).
SUNY MORRISVILLE 1, SUNY CANTON 0
Mateo Barahona scored the deciding goal in the 75th minute as the Mustangs edged the Kangaroos in an North Alantic Conference game in Canton.
Goalie Caleb Lucero made six saves to post the shutout for SUNY Morrisville (2-3-1, 2-0) and Owen Kwong stopped five shots for SUNY Canton (2-4, 0-1).
MOHAWK VALLEY CC 3, JEFFERSON CC 1
The visiting Hawks defeated the Cannoneers (4-3) in a nonconference game in Watertown.
CLARKSON 1, SUNY CORTLAND 0
Brooke Everest scored a goal in the first half, with Emily Colby assisting, as the Golden Knights blanked the Red Dragons in a nonconference match in Potsdam.
Goalie Molly DiCaprio made five saves to register the win for Clarkson (5-0-1) against SUNY Cortland (3-2-1).
ST. LAWRENCE 0, SUNY OSWEGO 0
Goalie Keely Snode made three saves as the Saints (1-1-2) forged a tie with the Lakers (2-1-2) in a nonconference game in Oswego.
SUNY ONEONTA 2, SUNY POTSDAM 0
Kaiden Ring scored a pair of goals and goalie Bryanna Meehan made three saves as the Red Dragons (4-0-2, 1-0) blanked the Bears in a SUNYAC game in Oneonta.
Savannah Bowie made six saves for SUNY Potsdam (2-3, 0-1).
MOHAWK VALLEY CC 2, JEFFERSON CC 1
Amber Piersma and Morgan Angus scored a goal each as the Hawks edged the Cannoneers in a nonconference game in Watertown.
Rhyleigh Colvard tallied an unassisted goal in the first half for Jefferson Community College (5-1).
WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 42, ST. LAWRENCE 21
The Golden Bears reeled off 28 unanswered points in the second half to turn back the visiting Saints and win a nonconference game in Springfield, Mass.
Daniel Lawther completed 21 of 39 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns to lead St. Lawrence (1-2) while teammate Cole Salyards totaled three catches for 68 yards and a touchdown.
Saints backup quarterback Will Lederman led his team’s ground game with 38 rushing yards and one touchdown.
Grady Harrington led St. Lawrence’s defense with eight tackles and two pass breakups, while Joseph O’Neil tallied seven tackles and Nicholas Giardina recorded an interception.
Conrad threw for 100 yards and three touchdowns to pace Western New England (2-1).
SUNY POTSDAM SALVAGES SPLIT
The Bears swept VSU Johnson, 25-20, 25-21 and 25-21 as they won their final match of the day played at SUNY Potsdam.
In the second match, Sophia Layer tallied 22 assists, Morgan Buckley totaled 11 digs and Alyssa Adams recorded 13 kills for SUNY Potsdam (3-6).
Earlier, the Bears were edged in five sets by Hilbert, 25-21, 17-25, 21-25, 25-23 and 16-14, with Layer recording a career-high 39 assists.
The Saints dropped a pair of nonconference matches played at host Hamilton College, losing 25-15, 25-20 and 25-22 to Williams College and were turned back by Hamilton, 25-10, 18-25, 25-21 and 25-23.
In the second match, Vanessa Latam totaled 31 assists for St. Lawrence (2-6), Kori Meissner recorded 18 digs and Vivian Zymeck contributed 17 kills.
CLARKSON SWEPT IN ILLINOIS
The Golden Knights lost a pair of nonconference matches played at the Rock Island Invitational, in five sets to Augustana College, 25-14, 25-15, 18-25, 21-25 and 15-8, after being swept by Rose-Hulman, 25-23, 25-19 and 29-27.
In the second match, Abigail Spector posted 30-plus digs for the second straight match for Clarkson (5-4), recording 31 against the Vikings. Cecelia Velardi chipped in 14 digs and Sara Galante added 18 digs as well as posting 18 kills.
SUNY CANTON SWEPT AT HOME
In a pair of nonconference matches at home, the Kangaroos lost in five sets to both SUNY Plattsburgh and Wells College.
The Cardinals won the first match, 25-17, 18-25, 25-15, 23-25 and 16-14, and the Express rallied after winning the first two sets to defeat SUNY Canton, 20-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-18 and 15-13.
In the finale, Kaylee Clark tallied 20 digs and nine assists, Sammie Frank totaled 28 assists and three aces and Cadin Taggart registered 14 kills for the Kangaroos (2-9).
Tyler Nickels (27:31) finished in 79th place to pace the Golden Knights to a 13th-place finish on the University of Rochester’s Yellowjacket Invitational’s 8K course.
Gianna Capoccia (25:25.6) finished in 114th in the women’s race as Clarkson finished 18th overall.
Also on the course, Sam Renaud (29:51.8) led SUNY Potsdam’s men’s team to finish 20th in the event, while Emily Yousey, a Sandy Creek graduate, ran a personal best 6K time of 27:43.0 for the Bears.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.