MORRISVILLE — Justin Mossey scored the first two goals of the game to start the SUNY Potsdam men’s soccer team on its way to a 5-0 win over SUNY Morrisville in a SUNYAC game Wednesday.
Owen Santos, Euan Reynolds and Logan Hinnerschietz also scored for the Bears (5-4-4 overall, 0-3-3 conference).
Morrisville fell to (4-7, 2-3).
SUNY POLY 4, SUNY CANTON 1
Wakeley Banker scored two goals to lead The Wilcats (8-3-3, 5-0-2) past SUNY Canton in an NAC game at Marcy.
Dominick Spychalski and Matthew McCord also scored for SUNY Poly.
Van Moussavou scored for the Kangaroos (4-9-1, 3-3-1).
SUNY CANTON 1, SUNY POLY 1
Morgan Nealon scored in the seventh minute to help the Kangaroos (0-10-3, 0-4-3) tie SUNY Poly in an NAC game at Marcy.
Hannah Shipley scored in the 55th minute for SUNY Poly (4-2-3, 3-1-2).
