POTSDAM — Justin Mossey scored one goal and assisted on another to lead the SUNY Potsdam men’s soccer team to a 2-0 victory over SUNY Canton in the nonconference opener for each team Friday.
Mossey assisted on a goal from Peyton Snell in the 13th minute and scored his own goal in the 67th minute.
Lucas Schiel made four saves for the shutout.
ST. LAWRENCE 0, SUNY GENESEO 0
Ben Woelfinger made six saves to help the Saints to a scoreless tie in the nonconference opener for each team in Canton.
Vincent Maronski made five saves for SUNY Geneseo.
SUNY PLATTSBURGH 3, CLARKSON 2
Brian Coughlan scored his second goal of the game in the 83rd minute, to give the Cardinals a nonconference win over Clarkson in Plattsburgh.
Coughlin also scored on a penalty kick. John Hayes scored the other goal for SUNY Plattsburgh.
Eric McKean and Grady Nolan scored goals for the Golden Knights.
SUNY POTSDAM 3, SUNY CANTON 0
Morgan Williams, Madison Wagner and Adrianna Orlando scored goals to lead the Bears past the Kangaroos in the nonconference opener for each team in Potsdam.
ST. LAWRENCE 1, NAZARETH 1
Barrett Freeman scored off a pass from Chloe Bourque in the 86th minute to help St. Lawrence tie Nazareth in the nonconference opener for both teams in Canton.
Haley Glassman scored for Nazareth in the 47th minute.
Molly DiCaprio made four saves to lead Clarkson past DeSales in the nonconference opener for each team in Potsdam.
Brooke Everest scored an unassisted goal for the Golden Knights in the 27th minute.
SUNY NEW PALTZ 2, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Gail Comiskey made six saves as host SUNY New Paltz shut out St. Lawrence (0-1) in a nonconference game.
Amanda Quenneville and Meghan Gunning scored goals for SUNY New Paltz (1-0).
