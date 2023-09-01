POTSDAM — Justin Mossey scored one goal and assisted on another to lead the SUNY Potsdam men’s soccer team to a 2-0 victory over SUNY Canton in the nonconference opener for each team Friday.

Mossey assisted on a goal from Peyton Snell in the 13th minute and scored his own goal in the 67th minute.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.