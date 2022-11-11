CANTON — Sophia Munoz registered 24 points as the SUNY Canton women’s basketball team routed Wells College, 98-27, in a nonconference game on Friday night.
Samantha Dayter posted 18 points while Jayda Pina chipped in 10 points for the Kangaroos (2-0).
Ai Orita totaled 12 points for the Express (0-1).
SUNY POTSDAM 72, WESLEYAN (CONN.) 68 (OT)
Dyamon Hunter racked up 20 points as the Bears rallied past the Cardinals in the Plattsburgh Cardinal Classic in Plattsburgh, which was the season-opener for both schools.
Caroline LaFountain added eight points for SUNY Potsdam (1-0).
Brooke Guiffre led Wesleyan of Connecticut (0-1) with 23 points.
RENSSELAER 65, SUNY POTSDAM 53
Jonny Angbazo tallied 19 points as the Engineers overcame a slow start to beat the Bears in the season-opner for both schools at the Hilbert Hawks Tip-Off Tournament at Hamburg.
Dom Black contributed 11 points for Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (1-0).
Brandon Segar Jr. generated a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds for SUNY Potsdam (0-1).
ALFRED 84. SUNY CANTON 53
Adam Enders netted 15 points as the Saxons downed the Kangaroos in the first round of the Special Tee’s Tip-Off Classic
Casey Curran logged a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds while Brewster Marshall reached the 1,000-point mark for Alfred with 11 points (2-0). Alfred will play SUNY Poly in the title game at 4:30 p.m. today.
DeMerrill Levy paced SUNY Canton (1-1) with 11 points. Canton will take on Alfred State in the third-place game at 2 p.m.
SUNY PLATTSBURGH 4, SUNY POTSDAM 1
Julia Masotta scored twice as the third-ranked Cardinals beat the Bears in a Northeast Women’s Hockey League game in Plattsburgh.
Lilla Nease made 23 saves to earn the win for SUNY Plattsburgh (3-0).
Ellie Zurfluh stopped 46 shots and Kaylee Merrill scored for SUNY Potsdam (2-1).
Iida Laitinen posted two goals and three assists as the Kangaroos downed the Hawks in a nonconference game at Canton.
Halle McKinnon chipped in a goal and an assist for SUNY Canton (3-1-1).
Tia Card was credited with 67 saves for Hilbert (0-3).
SUNY GENESEO 7, SUNY POTSDAM 1
Domenic Garozzo’s hat trick powered the Ice Knights to a SUNYAC victory over the Bears in Potsdam.
Peter Morgan recorded a goal and three assists for SUNY Geneseo (4-1, 2-0).
Ryan Lieth scored for SUNY Potsdam (0-4, 0-3).
RIVIER 4, SUNY CANTON 3 (OT)
Nicolas Paolucci scored with 53 seconds left in overtime as the Raiders held off the Kangaroos in a nonconference game at Nashua, N.H.
Avery Arnold notched a pair of goals and Luke Newell turned aside 35 shots for Rivier (2-1-1).
Gino DeBlasiis posted two goals for SUNY Canton (2-3).
Former Carthage player Mikenzie Martens was named to the SUNYAC third team as the all-conference volleyball squads were named Friday.
Martens is a sophomore libero at SUNY Cortland.
She finished fifth on the team in assists (55) and fourth in service aces (23).
