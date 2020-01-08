WATERTOWN — Isiah Murphy led a balanced attack as the Jefferson Community College came back from its break with a 83-71 nonconference victory over SUNY ESF on Wednesday night.
Liam Bonk and Dysheen Harrell each chipped in 13 points for the Cannoneers (9-3), who had six players score in double figures.
Trevor Hanson and Reid Patchett each 15 points for the Mighty Oaks (6-5).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
NIAGARA COUNTY CC 79, JEFFERSON CC 52
Cierra Harrison finished with 17 points and Alaina Forbes added 16 as Niagara County Community College, ranked eighth in the country among NJCAA Division II teams, defeated Jefferson CC in a nonleague game in Watertown.
Paige Emborsky added 12 points for the Thunder Wolves (15-0).
Alyson Crosby produced a game-high 24 points and 13 rebounds for JCC (4-6). Chelsea Raven added 13 points and Ashlyn Eyles scored 11.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY CANTON 3, UTICA 0
Sirena Alvarez stopped 29 shots to lead SUNY Canton to a win over Utica in a nonconference game in Utica.
Alexa Parigi scored the first two goals for the Kangaroos (3-7-1). Natasha Simioni also scored and Meaghan Best assisted on two goals for SUNY Canton.
Former Parishville-Hopkinton athlete Erica Sloan took three shots for Utica (3-7).
