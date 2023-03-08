GENESEO — Judge Murphy scored four goals and assisted on two others to lead the St. Lawrence University men’s lacrosse team to a 15-6 win over SUNY Geneseo in a nonconference game Wednesday.
Mark Mahoney scored three goals and Chase Malatesta added two for the Saints (2-0 overall).
William McCumiskey scored three goals for SUNY Geneseo (2-2).
SUNY POTSDAM 15, MORAVIAN 9
Peyton Walsh scored five goals for the Bears (2-1) in a nonconference win over Moravian in Bethlehem, Pa.
Cobie Cree scored four goals and Drew Rose added three tallies.
Aaron Judge led Moravian (2-3) with four goals.
MORRISVILLE 19, SUNY CANTON 4
Luke Strong and Dean Mohammed each scored four goals to lead Morrisville (4-1) past the Kangaroos in a nonconference game in Canton.
Austin Mesler scored one goal and assisted on another for SUNY Canton (0-2).
ST. LAWRENCE 14, SUNY GENESEO 10
Charlotte Powell scored five goals to send the Saints (1-0) past SUNY Geneseo in a nonconference game in Canton,
Liz Evans and Rachel Burke each added two goals for the Saints.
Alaina Reina and Emily Salanger both scored three goals for SUNY Geneseo (1-1).
CLARKSON 15, SUNY PLATTSBURGH 3
Julia Lavarnway scored four goals and added two assists for the Golden Knights (4-0) in a nonconference win over SUNY Plattsburgh in Potsdam.
Lauren Shanahan, Mia Petrone, Madelynn Barnum, Chrissy Benedict and Sydney Nakas all added two goals for Clarkson.
Lindsay Guzzetta led the Cardinals (2-1) with two goals.
Senior Tommy Kenosh led St. Lawrence on the first day of the NCAA skiing championships, finishing 28th in the men’s giant slalom at Whiteface Mountain.
He was 30th after his first run and moved up two spots on his second run.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.