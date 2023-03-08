Murphy propels Saints to victory

GENESEO — Judge Murphy scored four goals and assisted on two others to lead the St. Lawrence University men’s lacrosse team to a 15-6 win over SUNY Geneseo in a nonconference game Wednesday.

Mark Mahoney scored three goals and Chase Malatesta added two for the Saints (2-0 overall).

