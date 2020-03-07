CANTON — Ben Murtagh supplied three goals to lead the St. Lawrence University men’s lacrosse team to a 9-7 victory over SUNY Geneseo in a nonconference game Saturday afternoon.
Mike Donnelly scored two goals and added two assists for the Saints (3-0 overall). Brian Cunningham added two goals and an assist.
Kevin Cook led Geneseo (3-1) with four goals and two assists.
SYRACUSE 15, JOHNS HOPKINS 9
Stephen Rehfuss tied a career high by recording seven assists to help spark the top-seeded and unbeaten Orange past the Blue Jays in a nonconference game in Baltimore.
Chase Scanlan scored five goals and assisted on another and Jamie Trimboli contributed four goals and an assist for Syracuse (5-0).
Tucker Dordevic contributed three goals and Brendan Curry scored twice for Syracuse, which scored seven of the first eight goals to take command.
Goalie Drake Porter made 16 saves to register the win for Syracuse.
Owen Murphy totaled three goals and an assist for Johns Hopkins (1-4).
RIT 18, CLARKSON 6
Dawson Tait supplied six goals and two assists to lead RIT past Clarkson in a Liberty League game in Rochester.
Spencer Bell scored three goals and Quinn Commandant added two goals and two assists for the Tigers (4-0, 1-0).
Conor Bartlett led Clarkson (2-1, 0-1) with two goals.
SUNY POTSDAM 11, UTICA 8
Josh Huiatt scored six goals to give SUNY Potsdam a win over Utica in a nonconference game in Potsdam.
Cam Talcott added two goals and an assist for the Bears (2-1).
James Daniele led Utica (0-4) with two goals.
SUNY CANTON 12, CASTLETON 10
Noah Robinson finished with five goals and an assist as the Kangaroos picked up a nonconference win at Castleton, Vt.
Jacob Facey added two goals for SUNY Canton (1-2).
Chris Labonte led Castleton (0-3) with three goals and Cameron Russell and Casey Meczywor each added two goals.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
ST. LAWRENCE 13, WORCESTER STATE 11
Rachel Burke supplied four goals and assisted on another as St. Lawrence defeated Worcester State in a nonconference game in Worcester, Mass.
Claudia Barbera picked up three goals and Jaime Allan added two for SLU (1-1).
Maddy Brennan led Worcester State (2-2) with four goals. Rachel Hopkins tallied three and Abby Magnuson produced two.
SUNY GENESEO 12, CLARKSON 8
Tessa Doody scored three goals with three assists and Megan Henderson added three more goals as SUNY Geneseo (4-1) defeated Clarkson in a nonconference game in Potsdam.
Jacqui Thorsen and Hannah Marafioti both scored twice for Geneseo (4-1).
Former South Jefferson player Sydney Roderick led Clarkson (2-1) with three goals and two assists and Aubrey Borgesi also scored three goals.
BASEBALL
LAKELAND 19, SUNY CANTON 1
Hunter Garling went 3-for-4, including a double and triple, and drove in four runs to lead Lakeland past SUNY Canton in the nonconference opener for both teams in Fort Myers, Fla.
Tyler LaMack, Nathan Hemmerling, Trevor Meier and Collin Schultz each added two hits for Lakeland.
Jack Brill and Nathan Welch both provided two hits for the Kangaroos.
HAMILTON 12, CLARKSON 2
Michael Mieczkowski and Ernesto Ruiz-Sierra each picked up two hits for the Golden Knights in a nonconference loss at Hamilton. It was the opener for both teams.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
BEARS DROP TWO
SUNY Potsdam (4-13) fell 25-19, 25-19, 25-22 to Nazareth and then lost 25-16, 25-18, 25-14 to Medaille in a pair of nonconference matches at Nazareth College in Rochester.
Brendan Wall led the Bears against Nazareth with seven kills and Zaire Rogers and Saluhu Malam both supplied six against Medaille.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
ST. LAWRENCE 7, UNION 2
Caroline Reilly, Lillian Sullivan, Christina Ryan and Caitlyn Avery won their singles and doubles matches to lead St. Lawrence to a win over Union College in a Liberty League match at Newell Field House.
MEN’S INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
GARFIELD PACES SAINTS
Noah Garfield finished in seventh place in the high jump to lead the Saints at the All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Conference Championships at Nazareth College.
Kevin Danaher, who placed third in the shot put on Friday, finished 11th in the weight throw.
SLU finished in 23rd place in the team standings with eight points.
