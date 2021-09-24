UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Penn State women’s hockey team rallied from a two-goal deficit to tie St. Lawrence University, 2-2, in the final game of a nonconference series Friday night.
SLU (1-0-1 overall) led 2-0 after Rachel Teslak scored in the first period and Rachel Bjorgan scored in the second.
Karley Garcia scored early in the second period for Penn State (0-1-1) and Natalie Heising tied the game at 4 minutes, 7 seconds of the third period.
MEN’S SOCCER
SUNY CORTLAND 2, SUNY POTSDAM 1
Anthony Ruggiero scored in the 78th minute to send SUNY Cortland (7-1-1, 1-0) past the Bears in a SUNYAC game in Potsdam.
Matt Shultz scored in the 43rd minute for SUNY Cortland and Logan Hinnerschietz tied the game for the Bears (2-4-2, 0-1) in the 74th minute.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
SUNY CORTLAND 5, SUNY POTSDAM 0
Jaden Galluzzo scored two goals with one assist as the Red Dragon shut out SUNY Potsdam (4-3, 0-1) in a SUNYAC game in Cortland.
Lexi Ramonetti made two saves for the Red Dragons (3-3-1, 1-0).
Lizzy Sabatelle, Simone Neivel and Rachel Lacoff scored the other goals.
VOLLEYBALL
ITHACA 3, ST. LAWRENCE 1
Natalie Piper led St. Lawrence (4-6, 0-1) with 10 kills in a 25-13, 25-20, 23-25, 25-12 loss to the Bombers (7-6, 1-0) in a Liberty League match in Ithaca.
RIT 3, CLARKSON 2
Gillian Kurtic and Kristin Werdine both picked up 15 kills for Clarkson (8-5, 0-1) in a 17-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-22, 13-15 loss to the Tigers (11-2, 1-0) in a Liberty League match in Rochester.
SUNY ONEONTA 3, SUNY POTSDAM 1
Jessica Ader picked up nine kills for SUNY Potsdam (3-5, 0-2) in a 25-10, 25-16, 17-25, 25-18 loss to the Red Dragons (2-9, 1-1) in a SUNYAC match in Cortland.
