ROCHESTER — Dawson Tait scored six goals to lead top-ranked RIT to a 15-5 victory over No. 10 St. Lawrence University in a Liberty League men’s lacrosse game Saturday.
Quinn Commandant, Marley Angus and Ryan Rosenblum all added two goals for the Tigers (6-0 overall, 2-0 conference).
Peter Koch led the Saints (4-2, 2-2) with two goals.
SUNY CANTON 21, SUNY COBLESKILL 14
Jacob Facey scored seven goals to lead the Kangaroos (3-2) to victory in an NAC game in Canton.
Trent Dow scored four goals and Hunter Olsen added three goals and seven assists for SUNY Canton. Kyle Fingar also scored three times.
Kerry Blackwood and Sean D’Amaro each scored four goals for SUNY Cobleskill (0-3).
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
CLARKSON 18, ST. LAWRENCE 10
Grace Hagberg and Madelynn Barnum both scored four goals as the Golden Knights (4-5, 2-3) defeated the Saints in a Liberty League game in Potsdam.
Sydney Roderick added three goals and four assists for Clarkson.
Kylie Murphy led SLU (2-3, 1-3) with four goals.
BASEBALL
ST. LAWRENCE 14, ELMIRA 10
William Montgomery went 3-for-5 to lead St. Lawrence past Elmira in a nonconference game in Auburn.
Andrew Circelli homered for the Saints (5-6), and Chris Watson, Nicholas Butler and Cristian Forgione each added two hits.
Joe Morrone went 3-for-4 for Elmira (3-13).
CLARKSON 2-9, ROCHESTER 8-8
Colby Brouillette capped a perfect game two by singling with two out in the bottom of the ninth inning to drive in Jonathan Irons with the winning run for a doubleheader split in Potsdam.
Clarkson (9-9, 4-2) won game two 9-8 after losing 8-2 to Rochester in game one.
Brouillette was 5-for-5 in game two for the Golden Knights. Kent Wilson and Zachary Carpin homered for Clarkson.
Brian McKinsey and Josh Leadem picked up three hits for Rochester (11-4, 5-1) in game one and Joseph Rende homered.
SOFTBALL
SUNY CANTON SWEPT
Aeron Hamm picked up two hits in each game as SUNY Poly beat SUNY Canton 4-2 and 15-6 in a doubleheader in Canton.
Chalee Wratten homered for SUNY Poly (3-3, 2-2) in game one, and Jordan Penoyer and Sabrina Trimblett homered in game two.
Jordan Knapp picked up two hits in each game for the Kangaroos (1-10, 0-6).
TRACK AND FIELD
SAINTS BEAT CARDINALS
SLU’s women picked up a 72-63 win and the men won 60-58 to gain wins over SUNY Plattsburgh in a dual meet in Canton.
Kathleen Merchant won all four throwing events and Isabel Caprood added wins in the 100-meter dash and 100 hurdles to lead the women’s team.
Merchant won the hammer, discus, javelin and shot put and has not lost a throwing event this season.
Caprood won the 100 hurdles and came back for the double in the 100, holding off teammate Hayley Castagnier by 0.18 seconds with a time of 13.90.
Ryan Steele won the 400-meter dash and finished second in the long jump to lead the men’s team.
MEN’S GOLF
SAINTS WIN CLARKSON EVENT
Cooper Evans shot a three-over-par 73 to lead SLU to a three-stroke win in the Clarkson Invitational in Potsdam.
The Saints shot 296 and Clarkson 299. SUNY Canton was third at 313.
Clarkson’s Mike DiPaola also shot a 73 but won the individual title in a playoff.
Adam Szlamcynski shot a 74 for SUNY Canton.
