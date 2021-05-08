Times Staff Report
ROCHESTER — Dawson Tait scored four goals and assisted on another to spark No. 1-ranked Rochester Institute of Technology to a 19-6 victory over St. Lawrence University on Saturday in the Liberty League men’s lacrosse championship game at RIT Turf Field.
Quinn Commandant contributed three goals for the top-seeded Tigers (10-0), who claimed their ninth consecutive league title.
RIT, which never trailed in the game, led 7-5 early in the second quarter before erupting for a 12-0 surge, which it carried into the fourth quarter to lead 19-5.
St. Lawrence was shut out in both the second and third quarters.
“It was a tough day on the field,” St. Lawrence head coach Mike Mahoney said. “We ran into a buzz saw and RIT is a national championship caliber team. From an overall perspective, I could not be more proud of a group of young men who remained committed on this journey from day one.”
Senior Jack Hennessey scored a goal to record his 100th career point and Chris Jordan scored two goals to lead the No. 12-ranked and second-seeded Saints (8-3).
Stew Hutchinson, Ben Hutchinson and Judge Murphy also scored for St. Lawrence, while Mark Mahoney added two assists.
Saints’ starting goalkeeper William Helm made eight saves before being relieved by Mike Nassif.
Walker Hare made six saves for RIT before being relieved by Drew Hutchinson.
St. Lawrence will await the NCAA Division III Tournament selection show, which airs at 9 p.m. Sunday on NCAA.com, to see if it will receive an at-large bid into the tournament.
SOFTBALL
CLARKSON 3-0, ROCHESTER 2-8
Olivia Zoeller struck out 10 and drove in the winning run in game one as the Golden Knights and Yellowjackets split a Liberty League twin bill at Rochester.
Sarah Vaccaro doubled and singled in the first game for Clarkson (18-12, 10-8), which won, 3-2.
Emily Sharlach pitched a complete-game, three-hit shutout for Rochester (27-8, 20-3) in 8-0 win in the finale.
UNION 5-5, ST. LAWRENCE 1-3
Olivia Valery belted a three-run home run in game one as the Dutchwomen swept the Saints in a Liberty League doubleheader at Schenectady.
Catie Raeter won game two on the mound and hit a three-run homer in the night cap for Union (8-18, 8-16), which won 5-1 and 5-3.
Skylar Hein homered and doubled for St. Lawrence (5-22, 5-19).
TRACK AND FIELD
BENKARD, LAMBERT SHINE FOR SLU
Dexter Benkard won the 10,000 meters and Connor Lambert placed first the javelin as the St. Lawrence men finished fourth at the Liberty League Championships at the University of Rochester.
Benkard pulled away from Ithaca’s Ryan Medeiros over the final seven laps to record a time of 32:55.85 while Lambert threw a distance of 49.57 meters.
Kathleen Merchant got the win in the javelin in 36.19 meters and was second in the shot put as the Saints women also earned a fourth-place showing. Ithaca swept the team competition.
BASEBALL
SUNY CANTON 3-6, CAZENOVIA 1-24
Ty Reed homered and doubled as the Kangaroos claimed a 3-1 win in game one for a North Atlantic Conference split over the Wildcats in Canton.
Dylan Allen tossed a complete-game, three-hitter and struck out seven in the first game for SUNY Canton (8-13, 6-9).
Nick Santoro, Miguel Rivera and Jack Lees each plated four runs in a 24-6 game two win for Cazenovia (8-20, 5-9).
GOLF
JCC WINS OWN TOURNEY
Ryan Blevins fired a 78 as the host Cannoneers won the team title in the Jefferson Invitational on Friday at the Elms Golf Club in Sandy Creek.
Sam Arrigo placed just one shot behind to place second as Jefferson Community College finished with a combined team score of 326.
Niagara County Community College placed second and SUNY Adirondack was third.
