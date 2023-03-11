Lacrosse

CANTON — Chase Malatesta and Mark Mahoney each totaled six points to fuel the No. 11-ranked St. Lawrence University men’s lacrosse team to a 16-11 triumph over Nazareth on Saturday to win its home opener in a nonconference game at Hall-Leet Stadium.

Malatesta generated five goals and an assist, while Mahoney scored a hat trick and assisted on three others to spark the Saints (3-0).

