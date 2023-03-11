CANTON — Chase Malatesta and Mark Mahoney each totaled six points to fuel the No. 11-ranked St. Lawrence University men’s lacrosse team to a 16-11 triumph over Nazareth on Saturday to win its home opener in a nonconference game at Hall-Leet Stadium.
Malatesta generated five goals and an assist, while Mahoney scored a hat trick and assisted on three others to spark the Saints (3-0).
Ben Hutchinson also scored three goals for St. Lawrence and Judge Murphy totaled a pair of goals and three assists.
Goalie Michael Marinello made five saves for the Saints.
Braeden McKercher scored four goals to pace Nazareth (1-5) and goalie Eric Almquist finished with 16 saves.
SUNY CANTON 24, WELLS 4
South Jefferson grad Alex Jacobs and Michael Newcomb each supplied four goals and three assists each as 15 different players tallied a least a point as the Kangaroos rolled to a nonconference win over the Express in Canton.
Another pair of South Jefferson products were key as Austin Mesler provided three goals and three assists for SUNY Canton (1-2). Caeden Goodnough added two goals and three assists.
Sam Servati made four saves in 15 minutes for the Kangaroos, and Nick Snyder and Hayden Todd followed with six and three saves, respectively.
Jacob Stine scored three goals to pace Wells College (0-2).
JOHNS HOPKINS 11, SYRACUSE 9
Matt Collison, Ryan Evans and Patrick Deans each scored a goal within the final six minutes, with Evans scoring the game winner with 4 minutes and 55 seconds remaining in regulation, lifting the No. 11-ranked Blue Jays past the Orange in a nonconference game at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Russell Melendez supplied three goals to pace Johns Hopkins (5-3) and Garrett Degnon scored a pair of goals.
Goalie Tim Marcille made 21 saves to turn back Syracuse, which was dealt its fourth consecutive loss.
Owen Hiltz tallied three goals and an assist to pace the Orange (3-4), Finn Thompson contributed two goals and an assist, and Michael Leo scored a pair of goals.
Earlier, Syracuse honored former Carthage standout and Orange star Mike Powell as his No. 22 was retired and hang from the Dome rafters.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
SUNY POTSDAM 15, SUNY POLY 13
Anita Reitano matched a career high, recording eight points on six goals and two assists to pace the visiting Bears past the Wildcats in a nonconference game in Utica.
Mia Martin and Marley Hawthorne each tallied two goals and an assist for SUNY Potsdam (1-2).
Goalie Jane Olszewski made six saves in 30 minutes for the Bears and teammate Olivia Minarich finished with five saves.
Molly Burdick contributed five goals to pace SUNY Poly (1-3) and Kaitlin Kopcza tallied three goals and an assist.
SUNY PLATTSBURGH 11, SUNY CANTON 9
Lindsay Guzzetta scored five goals to propel the Cardinals past the Kangaroos in a nonconference game at Plattsburgh.
Goalie Johanna Malone made 12 saves for SUNY Plattsburgh (3-1), which scored four unanswered goals within the game’s final nine minutes.
Samantha Dayter scored three goals to pace SUNY Canton (0-3) and Casey Pelton, a South Jeff grad, and Maddy Caron each contributed two goals.
SYRACUSE 15, NOTRE DAME 7
Emma Ward recorded a career-high eight points as the Orange downed the Fighting Irish in ACC play at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Ward notched a goal and seven assists, while Meaghan Tyrell and Megan Carney each scored four goals for Syracuse (7-0, 3-0).
Jackie Wolak dished out five assists for Notre Dame (4-2, 2-1).
SOFTBALL
CLARKSON EARNS SPLIT
Bridget Kerwin homered during a three-hit effort as Clarkson beat Roger Williams, 9-6, to earn a split at New Haven, Fla.
Katy Aldous and Zoey Kovach each plated a pair of runs for the Golden Knights (1-4).
Clarkson lost the opener to Edgewood College, 3-1.
NORDIC SKIING
SLU’S STRACK 14TH AT NCAAS
Sophomore Emma Strack logged a 14th-place finish in the women’s 20-kilometer classic at the NCAA Championships at Mt. Van Hoevenberg in Lake Placid.
Strack skied a time of one hour, three minutes and 31.2 seconds to follow up on Thursday’s 15th-place finish in the 5K.
MEN’s VOLLEYBALL
EASTERN NAZARENE 3, SUNY POTSDAM 2
Cooper Colesante registered 44 assists and four blocks as the Lions edged the Bears for a 25-15, 20-25, 15-25, 25-22, 15-9 for a New England Collegiate Conference win at Potsdam.
Joe Zimmerman totaled 13 kills and 11 digs for Eastern Nazarene (11-9, 2-0).
Alejandro Garcia Fernandez posted 23 kills and 10 digs for SUNY Potsdam (9-11, 0-1).
