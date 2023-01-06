POTSDAM — Third-ranked Yale scored one goal in each period to defeat Clarkson 3-1 in a women’s ECAC Hockey game Friday at Cheel Arena.
POTSDAM — Third-ranked Yale scored one goal in each period to defeat Clarkson 3-1 in a women’s ECAC Hockey game Friday at Cheel Arena.
Charlotte Welch scored 3 minutes, 33 seconds into the game for Yale (13-1-1 overall, 7-1-1 conference).
Anna Bargman scored the final two goals for the Bulldogs, one in the second period and one in the third.
Sena Caterall scored at 3:41 for the Golden Knights (16-6-1, 5-4).
ST. LAWRENCE 5, BROWN 0
Aly McLeod scored two goals to lead the Saints past the Bears (5-10-1, 3-6) in an ECAC Hockey game in Appleton Arena.
Kristina Bahl registered one goal and one assist for the Saints (10-11, 4-4). Anna Segedi and Rachel Teslak also scored for SLU.
SUNY CANTON 3, BUFFALO STATE 2
SUNY Canton (11-1-1, 5-1), which earned their first national ranking at No. 15 in program history, used two third-period goals to beat Buffalo State in an NEWHL game in Buffalo.
Hannah Clement, Victoria McGarrity and Karena Barrett scored for SUNY Canton.
Angelina Cruzal and Bethan Horvatits scored for the Bengals (4-9, 0-8).
MEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY OSWEGO 3, SUNY POTSDAM 3 (OT)
SUNY Potsdam (4-10-1) skated to a tie with SUNY Oswego but fell in a shootout in a semifinal of SUNY Plattsburgh’s Tournament.
The Lakers (10-5-1) won the shootout 1-0.
Shane Bull tied the game for Oswego at 11:30 of the third period.
Jack Bloem, Justin Vernace and Josh Bifolchi scored for the Bears, who led 3-1 midway through the game.
SUNY GENESEO 7, SUNY CANTON 0
Adam Harris stopped 19 shots to shut out the Kangaroos (4-10) in a nonconference game in Geneseo.
Domenic Garozzo scored three goals to lead SUNY Geneseo (10-3-2) and Mitch Machitt added two.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
ST. LAWRENCE 67, BARD 52
Trent Adamson scored 19 points to send the Saints (6-4, 2-2) to victory in a Liberty League game in Canton.
Will Engelhardt scored 13 points and Aidan Macaulay added 10 for SLU.
Ayo Akin-Bankole scored 14 points for Bard (3-8, 0-4).
VASSAR 92, CLARKSON 90 (OT)
Jack Rothenberg made a layup with three seconds left to give Vassar (7-4, 3-1) a win over Clarkson in overtime of a Liberty League game in Potsdam.
Rothenberg finished with 24 points to lead Vassar.
Ryan Miles-Ferguson led Clarkson (5-6, 2-2) with 26 points and Garret Delaney added 20.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
CLARKSON 83, VASSAR 81
The Golden Knights (4-5, 1-3) rallied from an 18-point deficit in the third quarter, winning on two free throws from Raelin Burns with less than two seconds remaining.
Cassidy Dumont led Clarkson with 24 points and Elaina Porter scored 21.
SUNY CANTON 63, NORTHERN VERMONT-LYNDON 31
Sophia Munoz scored 18 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Kangaroos (7-7, 3-2) in an NAC win at Northern Vermont-Lyndon.
Sage Smith scored 12 points for Northern Vermont-Lyndon (4-6, 1-1),
