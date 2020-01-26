POTSDAM — Ella Shelton scored two goals and assisted on another as the No. 7 Clarkson women’s hockey team defeated No. 10 Harvard 4-0 in an ECAC Hockey game Saturday at Cheel Arena.
Marie-Pier Coulombe stopped 29 shots to shut out the Crimson (11-8-1 overall, 10-4-1 conference).
Elizabeth Giguere and Michaela Pejzlova both picked up two assists and Pejzlova reached 100 assists for her career.
Gabrielle David and Lauren Bernard also scored for Clarkson.
ST. LAWRENCE 5, DARTMOUTH 1
Freshman Julia Gosling scored three goals to lead the Saints (10-10-5, 5-6-2) past the Big Green in an ECAC Hockey game at Appleton Arena.
Brittney Gout and Shailynn Snow also scored goals, with Snow also contributing two assists.
Jennifer Costa scored for the Big Green (5-13-3, 2-10-3).
SUNY POTSDAM 3, OSWEGO STATE 3 (OT)
Natalie Wasielewski scored with seven seconds left in regulation while SUNY Potsdam had an extra attacker to force overtime and an eventual tie in an NEWHL game in Potsdam.
Wasiekewski scored twice, knotting the game 2-2 on a power-play goal late in the second period. Kaylee Merrill also scored and Delphine Leonard posted two assists for Potsdam (8-8-1, 6-5-1), which rallied from a 2-0 deficit. Alex Pfeiffer made 41 saves.
Morgan Shines supplied a goal and an assist for Oswego (9-4-3, 6-3-3). Amber Thomas and Megan Teachout also scored.
MEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY POTSDAM 4, BROCKPORT 2
Tom Terranova’s power-play goal with 1:23 remaining in the first period kicked off four unanswered goals for the Bears as they rallied to beat the Golden Eagles in a SUNYAC game in Brockport.
Brockport (12-7, 6-5) scored the game’s first goals on shots by Corey Tam and Jeremy Solat for a 2-0 lead.
Potsdam (4-14-1, 3-7-1) responded with goals from Terranova, Joseph Richardson, Bryce Ferrell and Tyler Young. The last three goals came in the final 2:49 of the game.
SUNY OSWEGO 8, SUNY CANTON 2
Michael Gillespie and Alex DiCarlo both scored one goal and assisted on three others as the Lakers (9-8) defeated the Kangaroos in a nonconference game in Oswego.
Tyler Antonucci, Anthony Passero, Tanner Spink, Carson Vance, Josh Zizek and Travis Broughman also scored for the Lakers.
Brendan McCormick and Tyson Bruce scored for the Kangaroos (9-6-2).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY CANTON 82, HUSSON 63
Quran DuBois led all scorers with 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Kangaroos won to complete a two-game sweep of the Eagles in Northern Atlantic Conference play in Canton.
Danny Santana contributed 19 points for SUNY Canton (11-8, 7-1). George Nehma chipped in with 13 points for the Kangaroos.
Justice Kendall scored 13 points to pace Husson (6-11, 4-3).
SUNY POTSDAM 83, SUNY CORTLAND 73
Isaiah Brown poured in a game-high 35 points and hauled in 12 rebounds as the Bears downed the Red Dragons in a SUNYAC game in Potsdam.
Jayquan Thomas contributed 17 points for SUNY Potsdam (13-3, 8-1). Tyrese Baptiste chipped in with 13 points for the Bears and totaled 12 rebounds.
Ryan Schmadel scored 20 points for SUNY Cortland (10-6, 4-5) and Austin Grunder finished with 17.
RIT 90, CLARKSON 85
Curtis Nesbit scored 25 points and Kevin Ryan totaled 21 points and nine rebounds as the Tigers outlasted the Golden Knights in a Liberty League game in Potsdam.
Cobey Adekanbi chipped in with 17 points and Keegan Ocorr scored 14 for Rochester Institute of Technology, which made 25 of 34 free-throw attempts.
Matt Higgins scored 24 points and Reese Swedberg scored 18 for Clarkson. Ryan Miles-Ferguson added 12 points for Clarkson and Chris Hulbert finished with 11.
HOBART 93, ST. LAWRENCE 77
Jackson Meshanic poured in a game-high 29 points and seized six rebounds as the Statesmen rolled to a Liberty League win over the Saints in Canton.
Tucker Lescoe scored 25 points and Sam Allen scored 11 points for Hobart (14-3, 8-2).
Trent Adamson scored 25 points and grabbed six rebounds for St. Lawrence (5-10, 3-6) and Cale Sargent scored 20 points. Also for the Saints, Andrew Geschickter contributed 14 points and Brandon Arnold finished with 12.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
ST. LAWRENCE 70, WILLIAM SMITH 54
Katie Frederick poured in a game-high 28 points and totaled 14 rebounds as the Saints (11-5, 7-2) coasted past the Herons for a Liberty League win in Canton.
Emma Gallagher scored 15 points to lead William Smith (9-7, 5-4) and Stavriana Dimitrakopoulou finished with 13 points.
RIT 67, CLARKSON 53
Sabrina Wolfe scored a game-high 22 points and totaled six rebounds as the Tigers defeated the Golden Knights in a Liberty League game in Potsdam.
Kaleesha Joeseph contributed 14 points and hauled in seven rebounds for RIT (7-9, 5-4).
Hannah Earl scored 17 points to pace Clarkson (6-9, 2-7) and Rachel Marion contributed 15 points.
HUSSON 62, SUNY CANTON 38
Sydney Allen scored 18 points and seized eight rebounds to pace a balanced effort as the Eagles topped the Kangaroos in a North Atlantic Conference game in Canton.
Bailey Donovan contributed 13 points and nine rebounds for Husson (10-7, 7-0).
Autumn Watkins scored 16 points to lead SUNY Canton (1-18, 1-7) and Joie Culkin totaled 12 points and eight rebounds.
SUNY CORTLAND 67, SUNY POTSDAM 46
Nyla Longford and Beth Bonin each scored 18 points to spark the Red Dragons past the Bears in a SUNYAC encounter in Potsdam.
Longford totaled nine rebounds for SUNY Cortland (15-1, 9-0).
Dyamon Hunter and Devyn Elliott both scored 12 points for SUNY Potsdam (6-9, 3-6), with Elliott totaling 11 rebounds.
JCC 57, BROOME CC 50
Ashlyn Eyles struck for 22 points that included five 3-pointers, and Alyson Crosby and Chelsey Raven contributed 16 and 11 points, respectively, to guide JCC (8-7, 5-1 Mid-State) over Broome CC (5-11, 4-7 Region 3) at Binghamton.
Miya Ritchie’s 18 points and Vivian Ladd’s 13 fueled Broome CC.
SWIMMING
SLU SWEEPS UTICA
Former Watertown High School swimmer Caleb Way won three events as the St. Lawrence men’s team defeated Utica 117-82 to finish off a men’s/women’s sweep in Canton. The St. Lawrence women beat Utica 132-63.
Way won the 50-, 500- and 1,000-meter freestyle races for the Saints. SLU’s Isaac Brinkman won the 200 freestyle, 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly. Andrew Han won the 100 backstroke and swam on the winning 200 free relay.
For the women, Christina Felchner, Emily McCormick, Riley Gobora and Maddie Holodnik each won an individual event and swim on the winning 200 medley relay for the Saints. Emma Henshaw won the 1- and 3-meter diving events.
CLARKSON SWEEPS POTSDAM
Benjamin Thibert and Taylor Lee each won three individual events to highlight the Clarkson’s sweep of SUNY Potsdam in men’s and women’s races at Clarkson.
Thibert won the 50 and 100 freestyle and the 100 individual medley in the Clarkson men’s 187-92 win. Lee captured the 100 backstroke, 100 butterfly and 100 individual medley as Clarkson beat Potsdam 164-112 in the women’s race.
Brooke Peters, a former Watertown swimmer, won the 800 free and 200 breaststroke for the Clarkson women.
ALPINE SKIING
SAINTS PLACE 8TH, 9TH
Carter Armstrong and Riley Whitney each finished in the top 20 in their respective slalom races for the St. Lawrence alpine team on day two of the University of Vermont Carnival on Stowe Mountain.
Armstrong took 17th with a combined time of 1:52.9 for the Saints men, who finished eighth overall. SLU’s Brian Seltzer was 22nd.
Whitney finished 19th for the SLU women in 1:58.7. The Saints finished ninth overall.
NORDIC SKIING
GARSO FINISHES 11TH
Jackie Garso placed a season-best 11th in the women’s 5-kilometer freestyle to lead the SLU Nordic team in day two of the University of Vermont Carnival in Craftsbury, Vt. Garso skied in a 14:51.0. SLU’s Lucy Hochschartner finished 15th in 14:55.9.
Brian Beyerbach took 41st for the SLU men’s squad in the 10K freestyle.
The Saints women finished fourth overall and the men were 10th.
