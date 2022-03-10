Kandace Sikkink delivered 19 points and Rochester Community and Technical College scored 15 unanswered points to close out the third quarter en route to beating North Country Community College, 65-42, in an NJCAA Division III Tournament women’s basketball quarterfinal game Thursday in Rochester, Minn.
Fourth-seeded Rochester CTC (23-5) advanced to a semifinal game in the national tournament, while 12th-seeded North Country CC moved to the loser’s bracket where it will play Prince George’s Community College at 1 p.m. today.
Lavender Ward scored 15 points to lead NCCC (20-5). Her 3-point field goal with 4 minutes, 18 seconds left in the third quarter pushed NCCC within two points of Rochester at 34-32, but the Yellowjackets scored the next 15 points and rolled through the fourth quarter.
Edwards-Knox graduate Abby Hart, who scored 17 points for NCCC in Wednesday’s opening-round victory over No. 5 Monroe-Bronx, was held to four points. Jateria Jackson contributed 12 rebounds.
Ravyn Miles added 17 points for Rochester CTC, the host school. Olivia Christianson scored 12.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
CLARKSON 17, SUNY CANTON 6
Grace Hagberg and Madelynn Barnum each scored six goals as Clarkson University beat SUNY Canton in a nonconference game at Canton.
Julia Patterson and Mia Petrone both scored two goals for Clarkson (3-0 overall).
Samantha Dayter led the Kangaroos (3-1) with two goals.
SKIING
MATTSON 11TH FOR SLU
St. Lawrence University senior Ava Mattsson finished in 11th place in the giant slalom for the Saints alpine team at the NCAA Championships in Park City, Utah.
Brian Beyerbach finished in 35th for the SLU men’s Nordic team and Emma Strack was 36th for the women in the 5-kilometer classic race at the NCAA Championships in Midway, Utah.
HUBERT TAKES 43RD
Taylor Hubert finished 43rd in the giant slalom for Clarkson at the USCSA National Championships at Whiteface Mountain in Wilmington.
Clarkson was 16th among 26 teams in the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.