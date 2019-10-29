ADAMS — The North Country Community College men’s soccer team scored in the 95th minute to rally past Jefferson Community College, 2-1, in an NJCAA Division Region 3 game Tuesday at South Jefferson High School.
Denilson Reyes tied the game with less than three minutes to go in regulation before the Saints (9-9 overall) netted the winning goal.
JCC’s Jeffrey Lloyd opened the scoring with a free kick in the first half and Joshua Stowell made 12 saves for the Cannoneers (8-8), who hosted their first regional playoff game in 30 years according the head coach Joe Vaadi.
JCC defeated North Country 4-0 on Sept. 4.
CLARKSON 1, SUNY POTSDAM 0
Noah Bell made some key saves for Clarkson in a win over SUNY Potsdam (3-14-2) in a nonconference game at Clarkson in Potsdam.
Bell finished with eight saves for the Golden Knights (9-4-3).
Mack Walton scored the only goal for the Golden Knights in the 86th minute.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
ST. LAWRENCE 2, CLARKSON 0
Samantha Allen made five saves to lead the Saints past the Golden Knights (9-7-1, 2-6) in a Liberty League game in Canton.
Emily Wade scored just 23 seconds into the game for the Saints (11-3, 6-2) and Lauren Arthaud added a goal in the 62nd minute.
SUNY PLATTSBURGH 3, SUNY CANTON 0
SUNY Plattsburgh held SUNY Canton (4-12-1) without a shot on goal in a nonconference win in Plattsburgh.
Lauren Vellecca, Katie Matott and Abigail Seamans scored second-half goals for Plattsburgh (9-7-1, 4-4-1).
