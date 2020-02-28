POTSDAM — Michaela Pejzlova scored at 12 minutes, 28 seconds of overtime to give the Clarkson women’s hockey team a 2-1 win over Colgate in the opening game of a best-of-three ECAC Hockey quarterfinal series Friday night at Cheel Arena.
It was the sixth straight postseason overtime win for the third-seeded Golden Knights (24-5-6 overall) in the last three seasons and fourth straight victory over the No. 6 Raiders (17-14-6) in the last three postseasons.
Colgate tied the game with 2.6 seconds left on an extra-attacker goal from Sydney Bard.
Elizabeth Giguere scored her nation-leading 36th goal at 6:26 of the second period.
Game two starts at 3 p.m. today at Cheel Arena.
CORNELL 7, ST. LAWRENCE 2
The top-seeded Big Red (26-1-3) scored three goals in a span of 59 seconds of the first period to take the lead for good in game one of an ECAC Hockey quarterfinal in Ithaca.
Grace Graham scored the first goal at 6:11, followed by Kristin O’Neill at 6:53 and Gillis Frechette at 7:10. Frechette’s goal came on a penalty shot.
O’Neill and Frechette finished with two goals and Sam Burke also scored for the Big Red.
Julia Gosling and Rachel Teslak scored for the Saints (13-15-7).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY POTSDAM 75, SUNY ONEONTA 72
Jayquan Thomas scored 27 points to lead the No. 2 Bears (20-5) past No. 3 SUNY Oneonta in a SUNYAC semifinal in Brockport.
The Bears will face Brockport at 4 p.m. today in the championship game.
Danny Delsol-Lowry and Isaiah Brown each added 17 points for the Bears, and Tyrese Baptiste scored 13 points with 14 rebounds.
Andres Rivera led SUNY Oneonta (19-8) with 16 points.
SUNY CANTON 89, HUSSON 81
The No. 2 Kangaroos (15-11) built a big early lead and went on to defeat No. 3 Husson in an NAC semifinal in Farmington, Maine.
SUNY Canton will meet top-seeded Maine-Farmington at 2 p.m. in today’s title game.
George Nehma led the Kangaroos with 22 points. Danny Santana scored 18 points and Quran DuBois added 14, with Joseph Werner producing 10.
Scott Lewis led Husson (12-15) with 25 points.
MEN’S LACROSSE
SYRACUSE 21, HOBART 13 Brendan Curry and Tucker Dordevic each scored five goals and Chase Scanlan contributed four to power the third-ranked Orange (4-0) to a nonconference victory over traditional rival Hobart (3-1) at the Carrier Dome.
Eric Holden scored three times for the Statesmen, who saw the game slip away in the second half when the Orange enjoyed an 8-5 scoring edge in the third quarter and a 6-2 margin in the fourth.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
DANAHER, WALKER WIN TITLES
SLU’s Kevin Danaher won the men’s shot put and Ashley Walker won the women’s 5,000-meter run on the first day of the Liberty League championship meet at RIT.
Danaher won with a throw of 52 feet, 10 1/4 inches and Walker finished in 18 minutes, 25.61 seconds.
Both teams are in fifth place after the opening day. The men scored 15 points and the women 18. Rensselaer leads the men’s standings with 78 points and Ithaca leads the women with 144 1/2.
PARKER PACES BEARS
Potsdam native Adam Parker finished fourth in the shot put, with a throw of 49-2 1/4, to lead SUNY Potsdam on the opening day of the SUNYAC championship meet in Brockport.
MEN’S SQUASH
CONNECTICUT 6, ST. LAWRENCE 3
Inwoo Lee, Aran Thawani and James Barrow won for the Saints in the opening match of the Conroy Cup at College Squash Association (CSA) Team Nationals, but the Saints fell to Connecticut College at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass.
While Lee and Thawani earned 3-0 wins for the Saints at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, Barrow came back from down 2-1 in his match to the Camels’ James Andrew at No. 3, tied the match with an 11-6 win in the fourth game and edged Andrew 12-10 in the fifth for the victory.
With the loss, the Saints move into the consolation draw and will face California at 9 a.m. today.
ALPINE SKIING
ARMSTRONG LEADS SAINTS
Carter Armstrong finished 31st and Gabby Smith finished 33rd to lead the Saints on day one of the Middlebury College Carnival at the Snow Bowl.
The Middlebury Carnival serves as the site for the NCAA Eastern Regionals.
Armstrong shaved 1.54 seconds off his first run time and finished with time of one minute and 40.78 seconds to earn 18 points for the Saints.
Smith posted the lone result on the women’s squad finishing 33rd in 1:46.57 to earn 16 points.
The men’s squad wrapped up the slalom in 11th place, while the women finished 14th.
Combined with the scores from the Saints’ nordic squad, the Saints sit in 10th place, while Vermont, Dartmouth and Middlebury hold down the top three spots.
NORDIC SKIING
SAINTS EIGHT AFTER OPENING DAY
Lucy Hochschartner and Jackie Garso posted a pair of EISA top-20 finishes to lead the Saints on day one of the Middlebury College Carnival at the Rickert Nordic Center in Hancock, Vt.
This season, the Middlebury Carnival serves as the site for the NCAA Eastern Regionals.
Hochschartner recorded a 13th-place finish in the women’s 5-kilometer freestyle with a time of 13 minutes and 43.0 seconds, while Garso finished 19th in 13:56.4. The two combined for 53 points for the Saints. Kate Andy rounded out the top three scorers on the women’s side with a 49th-place finish.
On the men’s side, Beyerbach led the Saints’ squad in the 10-kilometer freestyle, finishing 31st in 24:39.4 to earn 17 points. Kai Richter placed 33rd in 24:42.0, while Timothy Cunningham was 36th in 24:54.5.
Both the men’s and women’s squad wrapped up day one of the carnival in eighth place.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
REID FINISHES 17TH
Clarkson’s Brent Reid finished in 17th place in the 3-meter dive at the NCAA Division III Northeast Diving Regional at Springfield (Mass.) College, totaling 340.10 points.
The diving competition will resume today when the field participates from the 1-meter board.
