POUGHKEEPSIE — Pierce Currie scored three goals and assisted on two others to lead the Clarkson men’s lacrosse team to a 12-9 win over Vassar in a Liberty League game Wednesday afternoon.
Sebastian Geiger also scored three goals for Clarkson (3-4 overall, 1-1 conference) and Conor Bartlett added two goals.
Conor Deehan led Vassar (0-2) with three goals.
SUNY CANTON 25, SUNY COBLESKILL 13
Seven goals from Hunter Olson send SUNY Canton (2-2) past host SUNY Cobleskill in a nonconference game.
Noah Robinson supplied five goals and Kyle Finger added three for the Kangaroos.
Giovanni Bevaqua led SUNY Cobleskill (0-2) with five goals.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
CLARKSON 18, SUNY OSWEGO 4
Sydney Roderick scored three goals and assisted on six more as Clarkson (2-5) knocked off the Lakers in a nonconference game in Oswego.
Grace Hagberg scored four goals for Clarkson and Katie Sergeant added three. Julia Lavarnway and Kyrsten Stone each added two goals.
Sela Wiley led the Lakers (3-2) with three goals.
SUNY CORTLAND 18, SUNY POTSDAM 1
Massena native Novaleigh LeGrow scored the lone goal for the Bears (3-6, 0-5) in a SUNYAC loss in Cortland.
Toni Cashman and Hannah Lorenzen both scored three goals for the Red Dragons (7-1, 5-0).
UTICA 21, SUNY CANTON 3
Lindsey Wunder led the Kangaroos (1-5) with two goals in a nonconference loss to Utica in Canton.
Lexi Scaccia and Samantha DeCondo each scored four goals for the Pioneers (6-4).
BASEBALL
SUNY OSWEGO SWEEPS CLARKSON
The Lakers (9-1) scored a total of 12 runs combined in their last inning to sweep a nonconference doubleheader with Clarkson in Potsdam.
SUNY Oswego won the opener 17-13, snapping a 9-9 tie with eight runs in the top of the ninth inning. In game two the Lakers padded a 5-4 lead with four runs in the top of the seventh.
Paul Tamaro led the Lakers with five hits in the opener and Ryan Weiss hit a grand slam in the fifth and finished with six RBIs.
Robert Whalen went 3-for-3 for Clarkson (8-8) in the opener and Zachary Carpin added two hits in game two.
SOFTBALL
CLARKSON SPLITS IN PLATTSBURGH
Olivia Zoeller stuck out 10 in the second game and also lined two hits as Clarkson (12-6) salvaged a split of a nonconference doubleheader in Plattsburgh with a 5-3 win. SUNY Plattsburgh (4-6) won the opening game 7-6, scoring two runs in the bottom of the eighth, ending with an RBI-single from Bella Spadinger.
Sarah Vaccaro went 3-for-4, including a home run, to lead Clarkson in the opener. Bridget Twaits lined three hits in game two for Clarkson.
Alexa Murray picked up three hits in game one and two more in game two for the Cardinals.
JEFFERSON CC 15-15 CAYUGA CC 1-5
The host Cannoneers offense powered them to a Region 3 sweep of the Red Barons on Tuesday.
Izzy Soluri went 2-for-3 with three RBIs in the first game while Riley Dowlearn got two hits, including a triple, as part of a five-RBI day for Jefferson Community College (10-4).
Gabriella Bard got a pair of hits in the first game for Cayuga Community College (1-10).
