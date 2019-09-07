UTICA — Logan Wilcox threw for 203 yards, including two touchdowns, as Utica College routed the St. Lawrence University football team, 40-14, in the nonconference season opener Saturday night.
The Pioneers led 30-0 by halftime and finished with 399 total yards. SLU was also hindered by three interceptions.
Tyler Grochot passed for 258 yards to lead the Saints. Jamie Battaglia gained 107 yards on 16 carries for SLU and Joseph Viscardo caught five passes for 115 yards.
Tyler Burns led the Saints defense with seven tackles.
MEN’S SOCCER
SUNY GENESEO 1, CLARKSON 0
Will Price made one save as the Blue Knights shut out Clarkson (2-1) in a nonconference game in Geneseo.
Bryan Wagner scored for SUNY Geneseo (2-0).
SUNY ONEONTA 4, ST. LAWRENCE 2
The Red Dragons scored four goals in the first half, including two 42 seconds apart, to defeat SLU (1-2) in a semifinal of the Oneonta Tournament.
Matt Howe and Witman Hernandez each scored one goal and assisted on another for Oneonta (3-0).
Michael McDougald and Marvin Sibanda scored for the Saints.
OLD WESTBURY 1, SUNY POTSDAM 0
James Perciballi made one save as host Old Westbury shut out the Bears (2-1-1) in a nonconference game.
Matt Thayer scored in the 21st minute for Old Westbury (1-2).
JEFFERSON CC 4, SUNY ADIRONDACK 0
Jeffrey Lloyd’s two goals in the opening eight minutes lifted the host Cannoneers to a Region 3 win over the Timberwolves (0-3).
Sidike Doumbia and Kaden Conners added goals while Andrew McLean stopped nine shots for Jefferson Community College (2-1).
WOMEN’S SOCCER
NAZARETH 2, ST. LAWRENCE 1 (OT)
Megan McCraith scored in overtime to lead Nazareth (2-1) past the Saints in a nonconference game at Rochester.
Mia Longo tied the game for Nazareth in the 88th minute. Olivia Goodwine scored for SLU (3-1) in the 55th minute.
CLARKSON 3, SUNY ONEONTA 3 (OT)
Danielle Martin scored the game-tying goal for Clarkson (3-0-1) in a nonconference tie against the Red Dragons at Oneonta.
Megan Murphy and Camryn Careccia also scored for the Golden Knights.
Abby Ousouljoglou scored a goal and added an assist for SUNY Oneonta (0-1-1).
SUNY POTSDAM 5, ROGER WILLIAMS 1
Lexi Dean and Mackenzie Bowie each scored two goals as the Bears (1-2) defeated Roger Williams (0-2) in a nonconference game in Henniker, N.H.
Maeve Morrissey also scored for SUNY Potsdam.
JEFFERSON CC 4, SUNY ADIRONDACK 3 (OT)
Lexi Greene notched her second goal of the game in overtime as the host Cannoneers outlasted the Timberwolves (0-3) for a Region 3 win.
Norileen Receipt and Elena Sanchez added goals for JCC (1-2).
VOLLEYBALL
CLARKSON STAYS PERFECT AT 7-0
Rachel Reusch finished with 22 kills, passing the 1,000 mark for her career, as the Golden Knights (7-0) swept Wheaton (Mass.), 25-19, 25-17, 25-10 and D’Youville 25-6, 25-18, 25-13 on the second day of the North Country Invitational in Potsdam.
SAINTS SPLIT AT HOME
SLU’s seven-match win streak ended in its second match of the day at the North Country Invitational at Canton, falling 25-16, 25-15, 25-14 to Franklin & Marshall. Earlier, the Saints (7-1) defeated Brockport 22-25, 25-22, 24-26, 25-17, 15-8.
Natalie Piper produced 25 kills in the two games and Jenna Britton provided 42 assists.
SUNY POTSDAM 3, MAINE-FORT KENT 0
Jessica Ader led the Bears (3-2) with nine kills in a 25-12, 25-21, 25-21 sweep of Maine-Fort Kent at Potsdam.
Emma Price and Caitlin Retzlaff both added seven kills.
ROOS DROP TWO
SUNY Canton (0-8) lost 25-15, 25-13, 22-25, 25-13 to Rochester and then fell 25-18, 25-11, 25-13 to Nazareth on the second day of the Rochester Tournament. Ashton Houppert tallied 16 assists for the Kangaroos.
SUNY BROOME WINS JEFFERSON INVITATIONAL
The Hornets rallied from losing to the host Cannoneers in pool play to take the Jefferson Invitational.
SUNY Broome (8-1) beat JCC in three sets, 26-24, 23-25, 15-9, in the title match.
Allison Burrows generated 50 digs and 40 kills, while Maggie Vazquez accumulated 90 digs and 42 kills overall for the Cannoneers (8-1). Kelsey Finster racked up 103 assists and Brooke Everson added 14 digs and 13 kills for JCC.
FIELD HOCKEY
ST. JOHN FISHER 4, ST. LAWRENCE 1
Gianna Palma scored two goals to lead the Cardinals (2-0) past SLU in a nonconference game in Pittsford.
Isabel Thompson scored for the Saints (1-3).
CROSS COUNTRY
CLARKSON WOMEN WIN
Kelsey Wenger finished second overall, followed by teammates Erika Abrantes, Elizabeth Fawwaz and Hannah Yorkey as the Golden Knights won the SUNY Plattsburgh tri-meet with 22 points. The host Cardinals were second with 51 and SUNY Potsdam was third at 61. Emily Downs finished sixth to lead the Bears.
Kevin Cronan finished second for Clarkson’s men, who finished second with 30 points. SUNY Plattsburgh won the men’s title with 27 points and SUNY Potsdam scored 85.
GUNDRUM LEADS ROOS
Jeremy Gundrum finished eighth overall for the SUNY Canton men at the Northern Vermont-Lyndon Invitational. The Kangaroos were fourth with 82 points and Maine Maritime won with 37. Husson won the women’s event with 28 points and SUNY Canton was fifth at 132.
GOLF
SAINTS SECOND IN OWN INVITATIONAL
New York University holds the lead after the first of two days of the SLU Invitational with a total of 290 strokes. Host SLU is three strokes back and Clarkson is fourth with 303 strokes. SUNY Canton is seventh (318).
SLU’s William Wilson is the individual leader after shooting a 68 followed by Hamilton’s Jack Habeeb (70). SUNY Canton’s John Marshall is tied for sixth (74).
NYU also leads the women’s competition (289). SLU has just three golfers and was led by Maggie O’Connell’s 103.
