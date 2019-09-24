CANTON — Natalie Piper and Annika Kreppein each supplied eight kills to lead the St. Lawrence University women’s volleyball team to a 25-22, 25-17, 25-18 sweep of SUNY Canton in a nonconference match Tuesday night at St. Lawrence. Jenna Britton added 21 assists for the Saints (11-3 overall). Marissa Ixtlahuac supplied nine kills for the Kangaroos (3-10).
n In field hockey, Fiona Shea scored an overtime goal to help Utica rally from a three-goal deficit and gain a 4-3 nonconference win against St. Lawrence in Canton. Sydney Scaccia, Ricki Haab and Madeline Krecidio also scored for the Pioneers (2-5). Jackie Reiss, Mckenzie Haberl and Isabel Thompson scored for the Saints (3-5).
n In men’s golf, freshman Jake Amo shot a season-low round of 7-over par 79 to lead SUNY Canton to a second-place finish at the Elmira College Fall Invitational. The Roos’ second-place team finish, out of nine teams, is their best of the season. SUNY Canton’s 338 total strokes trailed only first place Oswego State (320).
