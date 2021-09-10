CANTON — Natalie Piper supplied a combined 29 kills as the St. Lawrence University women’s volleyball team won both of its matches on the first day of the North Country Classic.
SLU (2-4 overall) swept SUNY Canton 25-15, 25-6, 25-10 and then defeated SUNY Oswego 25-19, 25-20, 25-23.
Allie Posnick finished with 54 assists.
Clarkson (3-3) opened with a 25-9, 25-17, 25-12 sweep of SUNY Plattsburgh. The Golden Knights also had a late match with St. John Fisher. SUNY Canton (0-4) had a late match with SUNY Oswego.
The tournament concludes today.
MEN’S SOCCER
SUNY POTSDAM 1, SUNY DELHI 1 (OT)
Michael Williams Jr. scored in the 88th minute to help host SUNY Delhi (0-2-1) finish in a tie with SUNY Potsdam in a nonconference game.
Raymond Jones scored in the 44th minute for the Bears (0-1-2).
WOMEN’S SOCCER
SUNY POTSDAM 1, NEW ENGLAND 0
Savannah Bowie stopped seven shots to lead the Bears past New England College (0-5) in a nonconference game in Henniker, N.H.
Emily Metz scored in the 86th minute for the Bears (3-1).
