CANTON — Lauren Haley made nine saves to lead the SUNY Plattsburgh women’s soccer team to a 1-0 win over St. Lawrence University (5-2-2 overall) in a nonconference game in Canton.
Kirsten Villemaire scored for the Cardinals (6-4-1) in the 62nd minute.
■ Sydney Poppinga finished with two saves as host Middlebury defeated Clarkson (5-4-2) in a nonconference game. Margaret Furman scored in the 45th minute and Carolyn Days scored in the 76th minute for Middlebury (7-3).
■ Delaney Grace scored on a penalty strike and Lilly Truchon and Maura Holden scored goals to lead Hamilton (6-3) to a 3-1 win over St. Lawrence University in a nonconference field hockey game in Canton. Cricket Barnes scored for the Saints (4-6).
■ Adam Szlamczynski tied for first place with a 6-over-par 76 to lead the SUNY Canton men’s golf team to the title at the SUNY Poly Invitational in Rome. Jake Hess finished third with a 77 for SUNY Canton. The Kangaroos finished with 320 strokes and Utica was second with 328.
