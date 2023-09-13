POTSDAM — The SUNY Potsdam men’s soccer team could not connect against SUNY Morrisville but remained unbeaten and unscored upon in a 0-0 nonleague tie Tuesday at the Maxcy turf field.
Potsdam goalkeeper Lucas Schiel made six saves to record his third career shutout for the Bears (3-0-1). Caleb Lucero of Morrisville (1-3-1) saved four shots. Morrisville outshot Potsdam 15-10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.