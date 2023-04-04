Erica Sloan

UTICA — Potsdam native Erica Sloan, a senior at Utica College, was named to the AHCA Division II-III women’s hockey All-America team.

Sloan, who is a finalist for the Laura Hurd Award that goes to the AHCA women’s hockey player of the year, made the first-team at forward.

