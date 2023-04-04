UTICA — Potsdam native Erica Sloan, a senior at Utica College, was named to the AHCA Division II-III women’s hockey All-America team.
Sloan, who is a finalist for the Laura Hurd Award that goes to the AHCA women’s hockey player of the year, made the first-team at forward.
She was the UCHC Player of the Year and finished this season with 24 goals and 21 assists in 28 games. She scored the sixth-most points in program history in a single season.
ST. LAWRENCE 19, SUNY PLATTSBURGH 4
Mark Mahoney scored three goals and assisted on three more to lead the Saints past the Cardinals (2-8) in a nonconference game in Plattsburgh.
Chase Malatesta also scored three goals for the Saints (9-1). John Mahoney, Ted Wilson, Ben Kniskern and Ben Hutchinson all added two goals for SLU.
SUNY NEW PALTZ 17, SUNY POTSDAM 6
Katilyn Shaw scored six goals to lead New Paltz to the SUNYAC victory over host SUNY Potsdam.
Camryn Rider added four goals for New Paltz (7-3, 3-1). Morgan Atwater contributed three and Alyssa Indelicato two.
Anita Reitano scored two goals for the Bears (2-7, 0-4).
MEDAILLE 17, SUNY CANTON 5
Cameron Briggs scored seven goals and Katelynn Deveans added five as Medaille (7-2) defeated SUNY Canton in a nonconference game in Buffalo.
Caroline Nappi led the Kangaroos (3-6) with two goals.
SUNY PLATTSBURGH 14, CLARKSON 11
Nick Cergol and Andrew Veit each picked up three hits to lead the Cardinals past the Golden Knights in a nonconference game in Potsdam.
Joey Di Rocco drove in three runs on two hits for Plattsburgh (5-13).
Joe Figliolino went 3-for-4 and Kent Wilson, Aidan Kuefner, Sean Eddington, C.J. Cartier and Cam Jerrett all tallied two hits for Clarkson (5-11).
ST. LAWRENCE 6-6, SUNY POTSDAM 5-4
Meredith Rose drove in the tying run in game one, scored the winning run on a groundout, and finished with four overall hits as St. Lawrence (3-11) swept SUNY Potsdam in a nonconference doubleheader in Canton.
Emily Beck picked up three hits in each game for the Bears (2-10).
CLARKSON 6-7, SUNY PLATTSBURGH 1-11
Riley Page was the winning pitcher in game one and added two hits, including a home run, as the Golden Knights (8-8) split a nonconference doubleheader in Potsdam.
Molly Pezzano and Katy Aldous also supplied two hits in game one for Clarkson and Zoey Kovah went 3-for-4 in game two.
Kylie Persampire hit a grand slam and totaled five RBIs to highlight the game two win for Plattsburgh (7-3).
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.