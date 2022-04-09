SARATOGA SPRINGS — For a second straight day St. Lawrence University women’s lacrosse player Charlotte Powell scored six goals, this time leading the Saints to a 21-13 victory over Skidmore in a Liberty League game Saturday.
Callie O’Neill scored five goals and Isabel Silvia and Rachel Burke each added three for the Saints (11-1 overall, 5-1 conference).
Gabriella Modesti led Skidmore (2-8, 2-4) with five goals.
UNION 18, CLARKSON 8
Grace Heiting scored seven goals as Union (3-6, 2-3) defeated Clarkson in a Liberty League game in Schenectady.
Sydney Roderick led Clarkson (8-3, 3-3) with three goals.
SUNY CANTON 19, HUSSON 6
Stephanie Thayer scored five goals to lead the Kangaroos (6-5, 3-0) in an North Atlantic Conference game in Canton.
Samantha Dayter added four goals and four assists.
Sophia Gomez and Devyn Veits both scored two goals for Husson (0-7, 0-3).
SUNY GENESEO 22, SUNY POTSDAM 4
Emma Gaenzie, Hannah Marafoti and Emily Salanger each scored three goals as the Blue Knights (7-2, 3-1) defeated the Bears in a SUNYAC game in Geneseo.
Lindsey Ladue scored two goals for the Bears (5-5, 1-3).
MEN’S LACROSSE
CLARKSON 11, RENSSELAER 8
Sebastian Geiger scored three goals to lead the Golden Knights (10-2, 1-2) past the Engineers in a Liberty League game in Potsdam.
Christian Canino added two goals for Clarkson.
Luke Murphy and Rhys Zoldi led Rensselaer (9-2, 3-1) with two goals.
SUNY CANTON 23, MCLA 5
Alex Jacobs and Hunter Olsen both scored six goals, with Olsen adding eight assists, as the Kangaroos defeated the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (1-8, 0-4) in an NAC game in North Adams, Mass.
Noah Robinson added three goals and two assists for SUNY Canton (5-5, 3-1).
SUNY GENESEO 12, SUNY POTSDAM 3
Kevin Cook supplied four goals to send the Blue Knights (5-5, 3-0) past the Bears in a SUNYAC game in Geneseo.
Ryan Hughes, Cobie Cree and Peyton Walsh all scored for Potsdam (3-6, 0-3).
SOFTBALL
ST. LAWRENCE 6-7, UNION 3-6
Vivian Johnson and Margo Hopper each went 4-for-4 in the opening game as St. Lawrence (12-5, 2-0) swept a Liberty League doubleheader against Union in Canton.
Lauryn Best went 3-for-3 for SLU in game two.
Karson Saunders picked up three hits for Union (9-3, 0-2) in game two.
ITHACA 5-12, CLARKSON 3-0
Sarah Vaccaro went 4-for-4 in the opener, including a home run, for the Golden Knights (7-9, 0-2) in game one of a Liberty League doubleheader sweep by the Bombers in Ithaca.
Anna Cornell threw a four-hit shutout and struck out 11 in five innings in game two for Ithaca (10-7, 2-0).
BASEBALL
ROCHESTER 18, CLARKSON 10
Jacob Matzat went 5-for-6, including two home runs, and drove in nine runs as the Yellowjackets (17-4, 6-0) defeated the Golden Knights in a Liberty League game in Rochester.
Kent Wilson, Colby Brouillette and Joe Pagano all finished with three hits for Clarkson (5-11, 2-4). Brouillette and Pagano also homered.
RIT 27, ST. LAWRENCE 8
Adam Marsh and Randy Dodig each lined four hits as the Tigers (14-8, 4-2) routed the Saints in a Liberty League game in Rochester.
Nicholas Butler picked up two hits, including a home run, and drove in five runs for the Saints (12-7, 3-4).
MEN’S TENNIS
HOBART 5, ST. LAWRENCE 4
Broderick Pinto won a singles match and was on a winning doubles team for St. Lawrence (6-6) in a loss to Hobart in Canton.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
ST. LAWRENCE 7, WILLIAM SMITH 2
Catherine Gamble, Caitlyn Avery, Meredith Macey and Emily Harris each won a singles match and played on a winning doubles team as the Saints (7-5) beat the Herons in Canton.
RIDING
SLU RESERVE CHAMPIONS
SLU is heading to the IHSA nationals after being named the reserve champions at the Zone II finals in Canton.
Four Saints also qualified as individuals: Grace Jackson, Fenn Novicki, Clara Mugnai and Allison Bauer.
The nationals take place in Harrisburg, Pa., from May 5-8.
GOLF
JCC FINISHES 2ND AT TC3 TOURNEY
Former General Brown standout Nate Heller shot an eight-over-par 79 as the Cannoneers golf team placed second at the Panther Invitational hosted by Tompkins-Cortland Community College on Friday at Elm Tree Golf Course in Cortland.
Sam Arrigo netted an 82 as JCC finished with a team score of 341 behind first-place Niagara County Community College, which garnered a 304. Sean Barrett of Niagara won the individual competition with a 73.
Saturday’s tournament hosted by Onondaga Community College at Sunset Ridge Golf Club in Marcellus was called off due to wet conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.