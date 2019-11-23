HAMDEN, Conn. — The Quinnipiac women’s hockey team survived a rough start and came away with a 2-2 tie against Clarkson in an ECAC Hockey game on Saturday afternoon.
Clarkson (10-2-4 overall, 3-1-2 conference) led 2-0 late in the third period and outshot the Bobcats 13-2 in the first period.
Quinnipiac (6-6-3, 2-5-2) outshot Clarkson 23-15 over the final two periods and overtime.
Elizabeth Giguere scored a power-play goal for Clarkson at 4 minutes, 14 seconds of the second period and Michaela Pejzlova added a second goal at 15:56.
Lexie Adzija stared the comeback for the Bobcats with a goal with 55 seconds left in the second period and the Bobcats tied the game 26 seconds into the third period on a goal from Kate Reilly.
PRINCETON 6, ST. LAWRENCE 2
The Tigers scored four goals in the first 6:05 of the third period and went on to defeat St. Lawrence University (5-6-3, 1-3-1) in an ECAC Hockey game in Princeton, N.J.
Carly Bullock and Sharon Frankel both scored two goals and added an assist for Princeton (9-2, 7-2). Maggie Connors and Sarah Fillier also scored for Princeton.
Rachel Teslak and Jessica Poirier scored for the Saints.
SUNY OSWEGO 3, SUNY POTSDAM 1
Eryn Stewart and Amber Thomas each scored one goal and assisted on another as SUNY Oswego (5-2-1, 3-2-1) defeated SUNY Potsdam in an NEWHL game in Potsdam.
Kyleigh Grugin also scored for the Lakers. Keira Thacker scored for SUNY Potsdam (4-4, 3-4).
MORRISVILLE 4, SUNY CANTON 1
Alexziz Giannamore scored twice to send the Mustangs (4-3-1, 3-2-1) past the Kangaroos in an NEWHL game in Canton.
Alana Palameta and Madalyn Box also scored for Morrisville. Verity Lewis scored for SUNY Canton (0-6-1).
MEN’S HOCKEY
SKIDMORE 6, SUNY CANTON 4
Skidmore scored four of the last five goals of the game to rally from 2-1 and 3-2 deficits in a nonconference win over SUNY Canton (2-3-1) in Canton.
Matthew Rutigliano tied the game for Skidmore (4-2-1) with a shorthanded goal at 11:35 of the second period. Nicholas Charron scored the go-ahead goal at 13:00.
Avery Steele, Will Steele, Tim Allen and Reid Russell also scored for Skidmore.
Matthew Headland, Sean David, Jesse Farabee and Brendan McCormack scored for SUNY Canton.
HOBART 2, SUNY POTSDAM 1
Joe Halstrom stopped 38 shots for Hobart (6-1-1) in a nonconference win in Potsdam.
Zach Sternbach and Lawson MacDougall scored in the first period for the Statesmen.
Paul Michura scored a second-period goal for the Bears (1-6-1).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY POTSDAM 66, ST. LAWRENCE 61
The Bears outscored the Saints 28-11 in the final quarter to pick up a nonconference win in Canton.
Jakia Howard led SUNY Potsdam (2-3) with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Devyn Elliott scored 14 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and Caroline LaFountain added 15 points.
Olivia Middleton and Ava McCann both scored 16 points for the Saints (2-3).
CLARKSON 70, CAZENOVIA 52
Mariah Benavices scored 20 points to lead the Golden Knights (3-1) in a nonconference game in Potsdam.
Molly Stewart scored 15 points and Hannah Earl and Emma Buonanno each added 12. Buonanno also added 14 rebounds and seven steals.
Alexis Tubbs scored 16 points and Amy Holland added 11 for Cazenovia (2-5).
MORRISVILLE 66, SUNY CANTON 51
Tori Rockefeller scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Mustangs (3-3) in a nonconference game in Morrisville.
Rachel Vieira scored 15 points and Taylor Colone-Microni added 10.
Joie Culkin led the Kangaroos (0-6) with 14 points and 11 rebounds and Autumn Watkins added 10 points and 10 rebounds.
CROSS COUNTRY
SAINTS PRODUCE TWO ALL-AMERICANS
SLU’s Dadley Ogetii and Evan Page each gained All-American status at the NCAA Division III championship meet in Louisville, Ky.
The Saints men finished in 15th place, their best finish since the 2015 team also finished 15th.
Ogetii ran the 8-kilometer course in 24 minutes, 51.6 seconds to finish in 25th place. Page finished in 32nd.
SWIMMING
CLARKSON SWEEPS INVITATIONAL
The Golden Knights won the men’s and women’s titles at the North Country Invitational at SUNY Potsdam.
Clarkson’s men finished first with 637 points and the women scored 546. SUNY Potsdam’s men were third with 293 and the women were third with 395 points.
Jacob Baker led Clarkson with wins in the 200 butterfly and 100 backstroke. Brent Reid (3-meter diving), Jack Kelly (200 breaststroke) and Paul Braun (200 freestyle) also won events for Clarkson.
Paige Fronczak won the 100 freestyle for the Clarkson women and Payton Wolcott won the 200 butterfly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.