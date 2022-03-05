POTSDAM — Matt Reilly scored four goals to lead the Clarkson University men’s lacrosse team to a 19-15 win over Nazareth in a nonconference game Saturday.
K.J. Sami, Sebastian Geiger, Bryan Penney and Thomas Fiebich all scored three goals for Clarkson (3-0 overall).
Brett Randall led Nazareth (0-3) with four goals. Jeremy Jacob and Jon Roth both scored three goals.
ST. JOHN FISHER 14, ST. LAWRENCE 4
Brennan O’Brien produced three goals as the Cardinals (3-0) defeated St. Lawrence in a nonconference game at Pittsford.
Ben Murtaugh and Judge Murphy both scored twice for the Saints (1-1).
SUNY CANTON 19, CASTLETON 14
Hunter Olsen and Alex Jacobs combined for 10 goals and seven assists and Sam Servati made 18 saves to lead SUNY Canton (1-3) over Castleton (0-1) in the Roos’ home opener at Canton.
Olsen led the Roos with four goals and game-highs of 10 points, six assists and 10 ground balls. Jacobs posted a game-best six goals to go with an assist. Austin Mesler added two goals and three assists.
Sean Kimura led Castleton with a goal and three assists.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
CLARKSON 11, SUNY CORTLAND 10
Madelynn Barnum supplied four goals as Clarkson (2-0) edged the Red Dragons in a nonconference game at Cortland.
Watertown graduate Julia Lavarnway scored three goals and Sydney Roderick threw in two for Clarkson.
Hannah Lorenzen led Cortland (0-2) with four goals.
ST. LAWRENCE 18, SUNY ONEONTA 8
Four goals from Isabel Silvia sent the Saints (1-0) past SUNY Oneonta in a nonconference game at Canton.
Morgan Arakelian, Laura Wells, Jacqui Cloutier and Rachel Burke all scored twice for SLU.
Megan Foiles led SUNY Oneonta (0-2) with four goals.
SUNY CANTON 18, SUNY FREDONIA 4
Six different players had multi-goal outings paced by four each from EllaRose LeMay and Maddy Caron as SUNY Canton (2-0) scored 10 first-quarter goals on its way to a win at Fredonia (0-2).
Samantha Dayter supplied three goals and a game-high six assists. LeMay and Caron totaled four goals each.
BASEBALL
SUNY ONEONTA 13, SUNY CANTON 2
Juan Diaz and Noah Reyes drove in a run each, but two big innings proved to be the difference as the Red Dragons beat the Roos (0-4) in nonconference play at Oneonta.
The Red Dragons (1-2) scored five runs each in the second and fifth innings and added a pair of runs in the sixth to open up a 12-0 a bulge.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
BEARS SWEEP PAIR
SUNY Potsdam (7-11) dispatched Wells (1-11) and Russell Sage College (4-13) by 3-0 scores at the Wells Tri-Match in Aurora.
Joe Zimmerman led the Bears overall with 27 kills and six blocks, while Zaire Rogers had 18 kills and 10 digs.
SUNY Potsdam beat Wells, 25-19, 25-19 and 25-20, and defeated Russell Sage, 25-15, 25-14 and 25-21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.