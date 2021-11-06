CANTON — Delano Munoz Whatts ran in a 2-point conversion in the second overtime period to give Rensselaer a 22-20 victory over St. Lawrence University in a Liberty League football game Saturday at Leckonby Stadium.
RPI had tied the game 20-20 when George Marinopoulos hit Vinne McDonald for a 17-yard touchdown pass.
The game was tied 7-7 after regulation.
Munoz Whatts scored on a 1-yard run in the first overtime and Conor MacDougall supplied an extra point to make it 14-7 RPI (8-1 overall, 4-1 division).
The Saints (4-5, 1-4) answered with a 3-yard pass from Daniel Lawther to Daniel Green, followed by an extra-point kick from Ian Doin to tie the game 14-14.
SLU scored on a 25-yard run from Peyton Schmitt in the second overtime but missed on a conversion opportunity.
Lawther completed 22 of 40 passes for 184 yards for the Saints.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
CLARKSON 4, HARVARD 3 (OT)
Stephanie Markowski scored the winning goal 2 minutes, 28 seconds into overtime as Clarkson (9-1-2, 4-0) defeated Harvard in an ECAC Hockey game at Cheel Arena in Potsdam.
Laurence Frenette, who finished with two goals and an assist, tied the game 3-3 with a goal at 16:29 of the third period.
Gabrielle David also scored for Clarkson.
Anne Bloomer, Emma Buckles and Keely Moy scored for Harvard (4-2, 3-2).
DARTMOUTH 6, ST. LAWRENCE 2
The Big Green (2-3) scored five goals in the third period to defeat the Saints in an ECAC Hockey game at Appleton Arena in Canton.
Tiffany Hill snapped a 1-1 tie for Dartmouth with a goal 49 seconds into the third period. The Big Green scored two more goals to go up 4-1, then scored two empty-net goals.
Shailynn Snow and Kristen Guerriero scored for the Saints (5-4-2, 2-2).
Currie Putrah scored twice for the Big Green.
MEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY CANTON 4, CASTLETON 2
The Kangaroos (1-1-1) scored three goals in the third period to defeat Castelton in a nonconference game in Canton.
Brendan McCormack scored the go-ahead goal for the Kangaroos at 16:44 of the third period.
Brett Bannister scored at 17:56 and Jake Mayotte added a final goal eight seconds later.
Brendan Morrow scored earlier in the game.
Alex Maunula and Jahwara Rennalls scored for Castleton (1-3).
SUNY CORTLAND 4, SUNY POTSDAM 1
Luca Durante made 42 saves to lead SUNY Cortland (2-1, 1-1) past the Bears in a SUNYAC game in Potsdam.
Cameron Knowlton scored two goals for the Red Dragons.
Jack Bloem scored for the Bears (0-2).
MEN’S SOCCER
ST. LAWRENCE 2, RENSSELAER 0
Ben Woelfinger made six saves as No. 5 SLU shut out top-seed RPI (11-5-2) in a Liberty League semifinal in Troy.
The Saints (11-6-1) will face Ithaca for the championship at 1:30 p.m. today.
Raphael Zoccolaro scored in the 51st minute and Robert Reynolds scored in the 90th for SLU.
VOLLEYBALL
CLARKSON 3, ST. LAWRENCE 0
The Golden Knights won their ninth Liberty League title with a 25-17, 25-23, 25-11 sweep of the Saints (17-11) in Rochester.
Gillian Kurtic led Clarkson (19-9) with 14 kills. Natalie Piper supplied 12 for the Saints.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY CANTON 65, SUNY PLATTSBURGH 52
Chelsey Raven scored 13 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead SUNY Canton past the Cardinals in the nonconference opener for each team in Plattsburgh.
Shanelle Borth scored 11 points with 12 rebounds and Mya Hodge added 10 for SUNY Canton.
Brinley Inglee scored 11 points for the Cardinals.
JEFFERSON CC 57, ADIRONDACK 36
Jefferson Community College opened its season with a victory in a nonconference game at Jefferson CC.
The JCC men followed with a victory in its season opener, defeating Adirondack 90-70 at JCC.
No other details were provided.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
SAINTS SWEEP BARD
SLU’s women won seven of nine individual events to beat Bard 91-48 and the men added a 63-51 win in Liberty League meets in Canton.
Laura Bolduc led the women with a pair of wins, and Andrew Han and Matt Lourenco each won two individual events, and joined with Sam McDonald and Johannes Erlandsen to take the 200 yard freestyle relay. Han took the 200 yard freestyle and 100 yard backstroke, while Lourenco won the 100 yard individual medley and 100 yard breaststroke.
CLARKSON BEATS SUNY OSWEGO
Clarkson’s women defeated SUNY Oswego 147-91 and the men beat the Lakers 155-77 in Potsdam.
Kaili Sacco led the women with wins in the 50-meter freestyle and 50 butterfly. Taylor Lee won the 100 butterfly and 50 breaststroke and Gabriela McSwieney won the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle.
Jared Snser won the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle for the men and Tristan Miranda won the 800 freestyle and 400 freestyle.
