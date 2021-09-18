CANTON — Robert Reynolds scored off a pass from Marvin Sibanda in the 86th minute to lead the St. Lawrence University men’s soccer team to a 1-0 victory over SUNY Potsdam in a nonconference game Saturday afternoon.
Ben Woelfinger made three saves for the Saints (4-2 overall) and Conor Callan stopped three shots for SUNY Potsdam (1-3-2).
CLARKSON 2, NEW ENGLAND 0
Bryan Benitez made one save to send Clarkson past New England College (3-2) in a nonconference game in Manchester, Vt.
Taro Hayahi scored for Clarkson (2-3-2) in the 44th minute and Ben Root added a second goal in the 82nd.
SUNY CANTON 2, COBLESKILL 1 (OT)
Ellis Sanchez scored both goals, including the game-winner in overtime, as SUNY Canton (2-3, 1-1) won an NAC game in Cobleskill.
Cater Ciavardoni scored for Cobleskill (0-4, 0-1).
WOMEN’S SOCCER
ST. LAWRENCE 1, RENSSELAER 1 (OT)
Whitney Wisnom scored in the 84th minute to give Rensselaer (2-1-3, 0-0-1) a tie with SLU in a Liberty League game in Troy.
Tyler Potter scored in the fourth minute for SLU (3-0-2, 0-0-1).
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
CLARKSON SPLITS
Allyson Treichel supplied 30 total kills as Clarkson (8-4) lost 13-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-16 to Scranton and defeated Stockton 25-15, 25-15, 17-25, 25-22 in the second day of the Castle Point Challenge in Hoboken, N.J.
Gillian Kurtic finished the day with 24 kills.
SAINTS WIN TWICE
SLU (6-5) beat Utica three games to one and defeated Elmira 3-0 on the second day of the Oswego Invitational.
SUNY Potsdam (404) fell 25-15, 25-21, 25-15 to St. John Fisher and responded with a 22-25, 25-17, 25-22, 30-32, 15-12 win over Utica in Oswego.
SUNY Canton (0-11) lost 25-16, 25-8, 25-12 to SUNY Oswego and fell 26-24, 25-16, 25-16 to Elmira.
CROSS COUNTRY
YORKEY LEADS CLARKSON
Hannah Yorkey finished third overall to lead the Clarkson women’s team to a second-place finish at the Aldrich Invitational in Middlebury, Vt.
Host Middlebury won the men’s and women’s team titles.
Clarkson’s men, led by a ninth-place finish from Kevin Cronin, finished third.
DOWNS TAKES THIRD
SUNY Potsdam’s Emily Downs finished third in the women’s race at the SUNY Poly Wildcat Classic.
Katelyn Allen finished seventh and Lydia Snow was 10th for SUNY Canton.
The Kangaroos finished fourth in the women’s division while SUNY Potsdam had an incomplete team.
Logan Plass finished 14th for the SUNY Potsdam men and Benjamin York led SUNY Canton finishing 22nd.
The Bears were fourth and SUNY Canton fifth in the men’s competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.