CANTON — Anthony Ruggiero scored on a pass from Jack Coleman to lead the SUNY Cortland men’s soccer team to a 1-0 overtime win over St. Lawrence University in a nonconference game Tuesday.
The goal came in the 105th minute.
Braden Melveney made five saves for the Red Dragons (6-1-1 overall). Ben Woelfinger stopped 11 shots for SLU (4-3).
WOMEN’S SOCCER
SUNY CANTON 1, SUNY ESF 1 (OT)
Kelsey Pinkerton scored the only goal for SUNY Canton 46 seconds into the game as the Kangaroos (0-3-1) played to a tie with SUNY ESF in an NAC game in Canton.
Mackenzie Konisewski scored in the 58th minute for SUNY ESF (2-0-1).
FIELD HOCKEY
ST. LAWRENCE 4, UTICA 3
Mckenzie Haberl scored three goals to send SLU to a 4-3 victory over Utica in a nonconference game in Utica.
Anna Coyne also scored for the Saints (5-2).
Mackenzie Mix delivered one goal and one assist for the Pioneers (3-4). Sydney Scaccia and Sabrina Whitehouse also scored for Utica.
