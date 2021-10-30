CANTON — Backup quarterback Daniel Lawther threw four touchdown passes to lead the St. Lawrence University football team to a 34-10 victory over Rochester in a Liberty League game Saturday.
SLU’s starting quarterback Tyler Grochut was injured early in last weekend’s loss to Hobart.
Lawther threw two 16-yard touchdown passes to T.J. Cornacchia in the first half. He threw a 29-yard pass to Andrew Murphy in the third quarter and a 21-yard pass to Cole Salyards in the third quarter.
Lawther finished 16-for-22 for 246 yards for the Saints (4-4 overall, 1-3 Liberty League).
Mason Giunta rushed for 70 yards for the Saints. Daniel Papantonis gained 86 yards for Rochester (2-6, 1-4) and Potsdam native Will Varney scored on a 1-yard run for the Yellowjackets.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
ST. LAWRENCE 4, UNION 0
The Saints scored three power-play goals to defeat Union (2-8, 0-4) in an ECAC Hockey game in Schenectady.
SLU (5-2-2, 2-0) scored three goals in the first period on shots from Britney Gout, Kristen Guerrero and Sophie Holden.
Jessica Poitier added a goal in the second period and Lucy Morgan stopped 25 shots for the shutout.
CLARKSON 1, RENSSELAER 0
Michelle Pasiechnyk stopped 20 shots to lead the Golden Knights past the Engineers (4-6, 2-2) in an ECAC Hockey game in Troy.
Brooke McQuigge scored for Clarkson (7-1-2, 2-0) at 11:11 of the third period with assists going to Caitrin Lonergan and Olivia Hanson.
SUNY POTSDAM 2, WILLIAM SMITH 1
The Bears bounced back from a 6-0 road loss Friday to defeat William Smith in the home opener in Potsdam.
Sara Barrett and Allie Banas scored for the Bears (1-1).
Julianna Gong scored for William Smith (1-1).
SUNY CANTON 4, KING’S 0
Desiree Snook scored a power play goal 8:38 into the second period to snap a scoreless tie and spark the Kangaroos to a season-opening victory over King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
Snook, making her SUNY Canton debut, followed her goal with an even-strength score 2:16 later. Verity Lewis and Sandrene Garofalo each scored in the third period.
MEN’S HOCKEY
STEVENSON 4, SUNY CANTON 1
Kyle Lightfoot’s power-play goal 12:05 into the third period broke a 1-1 tie and sent Stevenson to the season-opening win over SUNY Canton in Canton. Stevenson followed with goals from Liam McCanney and Chad Watt to close the scoring. Alex Rivet supplied a first-period goal and added an assist.
Matthew Headland scored early in the third period for SUNY Canton.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
RENSSELAER 2, CLARKSON 0
Brooke Miller converted a Clarkson turnover into a goal one minute into the game and the Engineers went on to shut out the Golden Knights in an Liberty League game in Troy.
Clarkson was eliminated from postseason play when Skidmore won while the Golden Knights were playing. Clarkson finishes 5-9-2, 2-5-2.
Miller also assisted on the Engineers’ second goal by Helen Worden. Megan Wampner made four saves for RPI (5-6-4, 2-5-2).
WILLIAM SMITH 3, ST. LAWRENCE 1
Marilyn Heinrichs scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Herons (14-1-1, 9-0) past the Saints in a Liberty League game in Canton.
Sheila McQuillen and Julia Keogh also scored for William Smith.
Isabel Silvia scored for the Saints (7-6-2, 3-5-1).
CAZENOVIA 2, SUNY CANTON 1
Sarah Riedel scored late in the second half for SUNY Canton (2-14-1) but host Cazenovia answered with a goal from Riley Minor with 63 seconds left to win an NAC quarterfinal.
Jaylah Cossin scored in the 36th minute for Cazenovia (9-10).
MEN’S SOCCER
ST. LAWRENCE 3, HOBART 2
Marvin Sibanda scored in overtime to send the Saints (9-6-1, 5-3-1) in a Liberty League game in Hobart.
Marvin Sibanda and Max Mogul scored earlier in the game for SLU.
Robbie Caron scored in the 65th minute to tie the game for Hobart (8-7-2, 3-4-2). Matias Valenzuela Matic also scored for Hobart.
RENSSELAER 2, CLARKSON 0
The Engineers held a 14-3 edge in shots to shut out Clarkson (4-9-3, 2-6-1) in a Liberty League game in Potsdam.
Tom also Valagussa and Paul Silva scored goals for the Engineers (11-4-2).
CAZENOVIA 1, SUNY CANTON 0
Zach Schlacter’s goal with less than 10 minutes remaining in regulation sealed the NAC quarterfinal victory over SUNY Canton in Marcy.
Andrew McLean made seven saves for the shutout for the Wildcats (9-6-1).
SUNY Canton finished 7-9-1.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
CLARKSON 3, KEUKA 0
Gillian Kurtic and Kristin Werdine both supplied 11 kills to lead the Golden Knights (17-9, 5-2) to a 25-14, 25-18, 25-10 sweep in a Liberty League match in Potsdam.
SUNY CORTLAND 3, ST. LAWRENCE 2
Natalie Piper tallied 18 kills for the Saints (16-10, 4-3) in a 25-21, 20-25, 23-25, 25-12, 15-13 nonconference loss to SUNY Cortland in Canton.
SUNY POTSDAM SWEEPS
SUNY Potsdam rallied from first-set losses twice to defeat Sage Colleges 23-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-14 and Union College 13-25, 27-25, 25-21, 25-19 on the final day of the Skidmore Invitational in Saratoga Springs.
Jessica Ader supplied 14 kills and 12 digs for Potsdam (8-14) against Sage (6-22). Mikayla Myers contributed 12 kills. Against Union (5-19), Ader recorded 19 kills and 12 digs and Myers 13 kills.
FIELD HOCKEY
ST. LAWRENCE 3, ST. JOHN FISHER 2
Mckenzie Haberl recorded a goal and two assists as the Saints used a three-goal third quarter to rally past the Cardinals in nonconference play at Canton.
Carly Hansen and Ciara Halloran each tallied goals for St. Lawrence (11-6).
Emma Cooper posted a goal and an assist for St. John Fisher (10-7).
CROSS COUNTRY
SLU WOMEN TAKE TITLE
SLU placed four runners in the top 10 to claim the Liberty League women’s championship in Saratoga Springs.
SLU finished with 58 points, edging second-place Rensselaer by four.
Alli Sibold led the team finishing fifth. Billie McClosky, Emma Palumbo and Olivia Watson finished 8th through 10th.
SLU’s men’s team finished fourth, led by a ninth-place finish from George David Gowdy.
Clarkson’s women and men’s both finished sixth.
SUNY POTSDAM TAKES 9TH
Freshman Sam Renaud led SUNY Potsdam in a time of 30.41.3 (56th overall) as the Bears placed ninth in the SUNYAC Championships in Preble.
Potsdam’s women ran as individuals with senior Emily Downs leading the Bears in 28:21.3 (44th). Former Sandy Creek athlete Emily Yousey (67th) finished in 30:15.6.
SUNY Geneseo won both races.
ALLEN LEADS ROOS
SUNY Canton senior Katlynn Alllen finished in seventh place to lead SUNY Canton at the NAC championship in Waterville, Maine.
SUNY Canton finished fifth in the women’s competition. The men’s team was ninth.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
CLARKSON SWEEPS SKIDMORE
Kelli Sacco and Paige Fronczak each swam on Clarkson’s relays that book-ended the Golden Knights’ 121-118 women’s swimming victory over Skidmore in a Liberty League sweep of the Thoroughbreds in Potsdam.
The Clarkson men defeated Skidmore 126-112.
Sacco, Fronczak, Grace Girard and Taylor Lee combined to win the 200 medley to begin the women’s meet. Clarkson then clinched the meet in the 200 freestyle relay with Sacco, Fronczak, Bella Triolet and Angie Nelson. Fronczak also won the 50 freestyle.
Clarkson’s men supplied relay wins in the 200 medley and freestyle as well. Nicholas Miller appeared in both relays and won the 50 free. Two-time relay winners Cooper Mattice, Michael Schroeder and Jared Enser captured the 200 individual medley, 200 butterfly and 100 freestyle, respectively.
ROWING
SLU WOMEN’S NOVICE 4 GETS SECOND
The St. Lawrence University women’s rowing team’s Novice 4 posted a second-place finish to lead the Saints at the Head of the Fish Regatta, hosted by Skidmore in Saratoga Springs.
The Saints’ Novice 4 posted a time of 14 minutes and 33.87 second, just over 30 seconds behind the winning boat from Middlebury.
In the men’s regatta, the SLU men Novice 8 posted a ninth-place finish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.