DURHAM, N.H. — Freshmen led the way as the St. Lawrence University women’s hockey team won its first game of the season defeating New Hampshire, 4-1, in a nonconference contest Thursday afternoon.
Anna Segedi scored the first three goals of her career to lead the offense for the Saints (1-2 overall).
Freshman Rachel Teslak scored the first goal of the game for SLU during a power play. Another freshman, Shailynn Snow, assisted on two goals, and freshman goalie Caitlin Whitehead kept UNH (1-1) scoreless until Emily Rickwood scored with 1 minute, 35 seconds remaining.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
BRYANT & STRATTON 3 SUNY CANTON 1
Marie Seeger scored two goals, including one on a penalty kick, to lead Bryant & Stratton (9-0) past the Kangaroos in a nonconference game in Canton.
SUNY Canton (3-6-1) took an early lead on a goal from Madison Rowe in the 10th minute. Tia Henry also scored for Bryant & Stratton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.