Warden, Leto join Saints as graduate coaches

St. Lawrence University logo

St. Lawrence University freshman and former Canton standout Nick Lyndaker was named Liberty League men’s track and field rookie of the week when the conference awards were announced on Monday.

Lyndaker took first in the 1,500 meters at the University of Rochester Alumni Invitational, finishing with a time of 3:59.27. The time was the best from a freshman runner and made the regional qualifying standard.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.