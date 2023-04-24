St. Lawrence University freshman and former Canton standout Nick Lyndaker was named Liberty League men’s track and field rookie of the week when the conference awards were announced on Monday.
Lyndaker took first in the 1,500 meters at the University of Rochester Alumni Invitational, finishing with a time of 3:59.27. The time was the best from a freshman runner and made the regional qualifying standard.
Clarkson University senior attacker Sebastian Geiger earned men’s lacrosse co-offensive performer of the week. He netted seven goals in Clarkson’s 14-9 win over St. Lawrence on April 19 and added a pair of goals in a 16-10 victory over Vassar on Saturday.
The SLU varsity eight received boat of the week honors after winning “A” final at the Skidmore Sprints on Fish Creek on Saratoga Lake.
todd, dayter NET NAC HONORS
SUNY Canton freshman goalie and former Canton product Hayden Todd stopped 31 of the 51 shots he faced as the men’s lacrosse team split games against SUNY Poly and Thomas.
Todd made 14 saves in an 18-9 loss to SUNY Poly on April 19 and made another 17 saves in a 16-9 victory Saturday against Thomas.
Roos’ senior midfieleer Samantha Dayter was named the women’s lacrosse player of the week.
Dayter broke her own program single-game points record with game-highs of 16 points, eight goals and eight assists in a 19-9 road win at SUNY Potsdam on April 19.
JCC’S HELLER THIRD AT HVCC
Jefferson Community College sophomore and former General Brown golfer Nate Heller finished third at the Hudson Valley CC Invitational at Colonie Country Club in Voorheesville.
Heller fired a five-over par 77 to tie for third place with two other golfers. Sean Barrett of Niagara County CC won the individual competition while Onondaga took the team event.
The Cannoneers were fifth in the team competition.
