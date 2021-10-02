CANTON — Rayla Clemens scored at 16 minutes, 8 seconds of the third period to help the Syracuse University women’s hockey team salvage a 2-2 tie with St. Lawrence in a nonconference game Saturday at Appleton Arena.
Lauren Bellefontaine scored the first goal of the game for Syracuse (0-1-1 overall) in the first period.
SLU (2-0-2) answered with a second-period goal from Kristina Bahl and a third-period goal from Aly McLeod to take a 2-1 lead.
MEN’S SOCCER
ITHACA 2, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Zackary Dewitt and Conor Baird scored goals to send the Bombers past SLU (5-5, 1-2) in a Liberty League game at Ithaca.
Lee Folger made three saves for Ithaca (5-4-3, 3-0-0).
RIT 2, CLARKSON 0
Jason Trapp made two saves to lead the Tigers past Clarkson (2-5-2, 0-2) in a Liberty League game in Rochester.
Bret Kaemmerlen and Jonathan Cohen scored for the Tigers (6-2-2, 2-0-1).
SUNY ONEONTA 6, SUNY POTSDAM 0
Francesco Scotti made four saves to lead the Red Dragons past SUNY Potsdam (2-7-2, 0-4) in a SUNYAC game at Oneonta.
Lucas Fecci scored twice for SUNY Oneonta (8-0-1, 4-0-0).
Tristan Battistoni, Matt Howe, Giddel Alvarado and David Vides also scored for the Red Dragons.
SUNY CANTON 2, NVU-JOHNSON 1
Brandon McCorriston and Ellis Sanchez scored goals in the first half to send the Kangaroos past host Northern Vermont-Johnson in an NAC game.
Sogui Ndiaye scored for Northern Vermont-Johnson.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
ITHACA 1, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Claire Reader made six saves as Ithaca shut out the Saints (4-2-2, 1-1-1) in a Liberty League game in Canton.
Megan Buttinger scored in the 84th minute for the Bombers (7-2, 2-1).
CLARKSON 1, RIT 1 (OT)
Alexis Billings scored in the 79th minute to help the Golden Knights (2-4-2, 0-1-2) to a tie with RIT in a Liberty League game in Potsdam.
Jessica Wagner scored for the Tigers (4-2-3, 0-1-2) in the 66th minute.
SUNY POTSDAM 1, SUNY ONEONTA 0
Chloe Gordon made six saves to lead the Bears past SUNY Oneonta (0-8-1, 0-3-1) In a SUNYAC game in Potsdam.
Makenna Crosson scored for the Bears (5-5, 1-3) in the 36th minute on a pass from Margaret Crosson.
SUNY CANTON 3, NVU-JOHNSON 0
Skylar Williams made five saves as the Kangaroos shut out host Northern Vermont-Johnson (1-6, 0-5) in an NAC game.
Sarah Riedel, Taryn Morrissey and Autumn Kunes scored for SUNY Canton (1-5-1, 1-2).
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
CLARKSON SPLITS
Kristin Werdine finnished with 39 total kills as the Golden Knights (10-6) split a pair of matches in Middlebury, Vt.
Clarkson opened with a 25-18, 25-21, 29-27 win over Endicott and then fell 24-26, 25-16, 25-22, 25-22 to Middlebury.
SUNY FREDONIA 3, SUNY POTSDAM 1
Jessica Ader led the Bears (4-7, 1-4) with nine kills in a 25-16, 25-13, 29-31, 25-17 loss to SUNY Fredonia in a SUNYAC match at Potsdam.
SUNY COBLESKILL 3, SUNY CANTON 0
Peyton Nadeau picked up 14 digs for SUNY Canton (2-12, 2-1) in a 25-11, 25-16, 25-11 loss to host SUNY Cobleskill in an NAC match.
FIELD HOCKEY
ST. LAWRENCE 2, RENSSELAER 1
Jenny L’Hommedieu scored in the 47th minute to lead the Saints (6-4, 1-1) past RPI in a Liberty League game in Canton.
RPI (2-6) took the lead on a goal from Jessie House in the 38th minute. Mary Clark tied the game for SLU in the 43rd minute.
CROSS COUNTRY
SAINTS IN TOP 10
SLU’s women’s team finished fifth out of 29 teams and the men’s team was sixth out of 33 at the SUNY Geneseo Invitational.
Alli Sibold led the SLU women’s team with an eighth-place finish.
Timothy Boyce finished 12th to lead the Saints men.
SUNY Geneseo won both team titles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.