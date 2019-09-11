POTSDAM — Brian Salazar made four saves to lead the Hobart men’s soccer team to a 1-0 victory over SUNY Potsdam (2-3-1 overall) in a nonconference game Wednesday.
Tri Cornell Roberts scored for the Statesmen (4-1) in the 12th minute.
n Jack Kingdon scored two goals as host Castleton (Vt.) defeated SUNY Canton 3-1 in a nonconference men’s soccer game. Jacob Godfrey also scored for Castleton (1-3). Brett Anderson scored for the Kangaroos (2-1-2).
n Ashley Gillies shot a 116 and finished tied for fourth place overall to lead SUNY Canton’s women’s golf team to a second-place finish at the Keuka College Fall Invitational. Keuka won the team title with 440 strokes.
