SYRACUSE — Sophomore attackman Chase Scanlan scored seven goals to propel the Syracuse University men’s lacrosse team to a 15-6 triumph over Holy Cross on Saturday in a nonleague game at the Carrier Dome.
In the first meeting between the two teams, the Orange shut out the Crusaders in the first half and held them to only two goals in the third quarter.
Senior goalie Draker Porter made five saves on eight shots faced in three-plus quarters of work for No. 5-ranked Syracuse (4-1), which has won four consective games.
Owen Hiltz totaled one goal and five assists for the Orange, Stephen Rehfuss scored two goals and assisted on two others, and Jamie Trimboli scored a pair of goals.
After building a 6-0 lead through the first half, Syracuse scored the first three goals of the third quarter en route to forging a 13-2 advantage heading into the fourth.
Will Spangenberg scored a pair of goals for Holy Cross (1-3) and goalie A.J. Fox made 14 saves.
Syracuse will return to Atlantic Coast Conference play for its first road game of the season when it plays at top-ranked Duke at 7 p.m. Thursday.
ST. LAWRENCE 14, ST. JOHN FISHER 10
Mark Mahoney stayed in town while the men’s hockey team traveled to play Quinninipiac in the ECAC Championship and it turned out to be an important decision.
The junior from Canton who also plays on the hockey team led the Saints men’s lacrosse team to a win over 12th-ranked St. John Fisher in the nonconference opener by totaling four goals and three assists.
Judge Murphy added three goals for the 16th-ranked Saints and Peter Koch supplied two goals and two assists.
Ian Evans, Matthew Kemmis and Nicholas Miller all scored two goals for St. John Fisher (3-2).
CLARKSON 16, NAZARETH 8
Bryan Penney scored five goals and Pierce Currie added four as the Golden Knights (2-2) won the nonconference game in Potsdam.
Currie reached 100 career points and Billy Bergan contributed three goals for Clarkson.
Jeremy Jacob and Clifford Pollard each scored three goals for Nazareth (0-3).
SUNY POLY 15, SUNY CANTON 10
Noah Robinson and Hunter Olsen both scored four goals for the Kangaroos, who lost their season-opener to SUNY Poly in an NAC game in Canton.
Brody Guido and Edward Rosaschi both scored four goals for SUNY Poly, which was also playing its opening game, and Shane Wyman supplied three.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
SUNY CORTLAND 12, CLARKSON 11
SUNY Cortland held off a late rally from Clarkson to win a nonconference game in Potsdam.
Hannah Lorenzen and Hannah Keech each scored three goals for the Red Dragons (1-1).
Grace Hagberg and Madelynn Barnum both scored three goals for the Golden Knights (1-2). Sydney Roderick and Kyrsten Stone each supplied two goals.
ST. LAWRENCE 22, CASTLETON 1
Charlotte Powell supplied five goals as the Saints rolled in the nonconference opener for SLU in Canton.
Jaime Allan scored four goals and Isabel Silvia added three for the Saints.
Nicole Stanton and Eliza Keller both scored twice.
SUNY ONEONTA 22, SUNY POTSDAM 1
Novaleigh LeGrow scored the only goal for the Bears (0-2, 0-1) in an SUNYAC loss in Oneonta.
Megan Foiles led SUNY Oneonta (1-0) with four goals. Sophia Calabrese, Rachel Morris and Tessa Hughes each scored three goals for the Red Dragons.
MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING
CLARKSON 161.5, SKIDMORE 128.5
Nicholas Miller and Guillermo Barrios both won two events as Clarkson defeated Skidmore in Saratoga Springs.
Miller won the 200-meter freestyle and the 100 freestyle.
Barrios finished first in the 200 butterfly and the 200 individual medley.
