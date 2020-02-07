Times Staff Report
SYRACUSE — Chase Scanlan scored seven goals to propel the No. 6-ranked Syracuse University’s men’s lacrosse team to a 21-14 victory over Colgate on Friday in a nonconference game and season opener at the Carrier Dome.
Stephen Rehfuss totaled eight points, including seven assists, for the Orange (1-0).
Jamie Trimboli scored four goals for Syracuse and Lucas Quinn scored three goals and assisted on another.
Goalie Drake Porter made 11 saves for the Orange.
With Syracuse leading 4-3 through the first quarter, the Orange scored the first five goals of the second quarter and went on to lead 9-6 by halftime.
Mike Hawkins scored five goals and assisted on another for the Raiders (0-2), and Griffin Brown scored four goals.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
SYRACUSE 21, CANISIUS 6
South Jefferson grad Morgan Alexander scored three goals and assisted on another to help pace the Orange to a season-opening win over the Griffins (0-1) in a nonconference game at the Carrier Dome.
Emily Hawryschuk tallied seven goals and an assist for Syracuse (1-0), and Megan Carney totaled three goals and five assists.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY POTSDAM 73, BUFFALO ST. 67
Isaiah Brown scored 19 points as the Bears rallied from a halftime deficit to defeat the Bengals in a SUNYAC game in Potsdam.
Buffalo State (3-14 overall, 1-12 conference) led 38-34 at halftime, but the Bears won the second half, 39-29.
Jayquan Thomas scored 17 points for SUNY Potsdam (16-4, 11-2) and Tyrese Baptiste added 13 points with 10 rebounds.
Sheldon Adams scored 21 points for the Bengals.
HOBART 66, ST. LAWRENCE 52
Tucker Lescoe tallied 15 points and Jackson Meshanic added 12 to lead the Statesmen (17-3, 11-2) past St. Lawrence University in a Liberty League game at Geneva.
Trent Adamson scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Saints (7-12, 5-8). Chris Jeffrey added 14 points for SLU.
CLARKSON 90, RIT 80
Roburt Welch scored 23 points and Chris Hulbert contributed 20 to send Clarkson (7-13, 5-8) past the Tigers in a Liberty League game in Rochester.
Ryan Miles-Ferguson picked up 11 points for Clarkson. Jake Purdy grabbed 12 rebounds and Reese Swedberg snagged 11.
Kevin Ryan led the Tigers (6-14, 3-10) with 20 points. Keegan Ocorr scored 19 points.
SUNY CANTON 72, MAINE FARMINGTON 62
Danny Santana produced 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds to send the Kangaroos past Maine Farmington in an NAC game at Canton.
Quran DuBois and Ibu Smith both scored 12 points for the Kangaroos.
Amir Moss finished with 18 points for Maine Farmington.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
WILLIAM SMITH 55, ST. LAWRENCE 52
Stella Davis hit a 3-point basket with 1 minute, 43 seconds left to give the Hurons (12-8, 8-5) the lead for good in a Liberty League game against SLU in Geneva.
Olivia Parisi led William Smith with 18 points.
Olivia Barringer scored 18 points for the Saints (14-6, 10-3) with Katie Frederick contributed 12.
RIT 67, CLARKSON 54
Brooke Stanley scored 20 points to send the Tigers (9-11, 7-6) past Clarkson in a Liberty League game at Rochester.
Alyssa Juergens scored 15 points and Kaleesha Joseph added 14 points with 10 rebounds while Sabrina Wolfe contributed 13.
Hannah Earl paced Clarkson (7-12, 3-10) with 21 points.
BUFFALO ST. 77, SUNY POTSDAM 62
Buffalo State used a 25-9 run in the third quarter to pull ahead of the Bears in a SUNYAC game at Potsdam.
Liv LeBaron scored 17 points to lead the Bengals (13-7, 9-4). Kaelee Lynch scored 15, Katie Villarini tallied 13 and Tori Hackett supplied 12.
Dyamon Hunter paced the Bears (7-12, 4-9) with 18 points and seven assists. Devyn Elliott picked up 17 points.
MAINE FARMINGTON 65, SUNY CANTON 42
Tia Day and Page Brown both scored 14 points and Alex Bessey added 13 as Maine Farmington (11-10, 8-2) defeated the Kangaroos in an NAC game in Canton.
Autumn Watkins supplied 14 points for SUNY Canton (1-21, 1-10) and Joie Culkin added 12 points and 12 rebounds.
MEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY POTSDAM 2, BUFFALO STATE 1 (OT)
Bryce Ferrell scored with 21 seconds left in overtime to give SUNY Potsdam (6-15-1, 5-8-1) a win over the Bengals in a SUNYAC game at Buffalo.
Ferrell also scored a power-play goal in the second period to tie the game.
Nikita Kozyrev scored a power-play goal for the Bengals (10-8-2, 6-4-1) in the first period.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
YALE 3, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Gianna Meloni finished with 28 saves as Yale shut out the Saints (11-12-6, 6-8-3) in an ECAC Hockey game at Appleton Arena.
Emma Seitz scored with 15 seconds left in the first period for Yale (14-10, 11-6). Tess Dettling and Lucy Burton added goals in the final five minutes of the game.
CLARKSON 5, BROWN 0
Ella Shelton scored two goals and assisted on two more, passing 100 points in her career, as the Golden Knights defeated Brown (3-19-2, 2-14-1) in an ECAC Hockey game at Cheel Arena.
Elizabeth Giguere scored one goal with two assists for Clarkson (19-4-6, 10-3-4) and Tia Stoddard and Gabrielle David also scored goals.
Marie-Pier Coulombe made 15 saves and Amanda Zeglen added two to combine for the shutout.
BUFFALO STATE 2, SUNY POTSDAM 1
Bri Gawronski stopped 40 shots to lead Buffalo State (5-15, 2-10) past the Bears in an NEWHL game in Potsdam.
Lauren Madden and Jessica Carter scored goals in the second period for the Bengals.
Kaylee Merrill scored in the third period for SUNY Potsdam (10-10-2, 7-7-2).
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
WILKES 3, SUNY POTSDAM 0
Andrew Potter and Zach Evans each supplied eight kills to lead host Wilkes (5-3) to a 25-17, 25-18, 25-17 sweep of SUNY Potsdam in a nonconference match.
Zaire Rogers led the Bears (1-3) with nine kills and Alec Roy added 19 assists.
ALPINE SKIING
KENOSH, WHITNEY PACE SAINTS
Tommy Kenosh posted a career-best 16th-place finish in the men’s slalom and Riley Whitney finished 20th in the women’s slalom to lead the Saints on day one of the Bates College Carnival at Sunday River in Newry, Maine.
The men wrapped up day one in seventh place, while the women finished 11th.
NORDIC SKIING
HOCHSCHARTNER LEADS SAINTS
Lucy Hochschartner recorded her fourth EISA top-20 finish of the season with a 13th-place result in the women’s 15-kilometer classic to lead the Saints on day one of the Bates College Carnival at Black Mountain in Rumford, Maine.
Brian Beyerbach led the men’s squad with a 53rd-place finish in the 20-kilometer classic, posting a time of 1:05:29.5 for 12 points.
The Saints women’s squad wrapped up day one in ninth place, while the men finished 10th.
