ROCHESTER — The St. Lawrence University football team defeated Rochester, 35-31, after going on a 22-7 second-half run in a Liberty League game Saturday.
Rochester (2-6, 1-4) led 21-13 late in the first half.
Quarterback Daniel Lawther threw for 211 yards, including three touchdowns, for the Saints (3-5, 1-3).
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
ST. LAWRENCE 1, UNION 0
Julia Gosling scored in the final second to give the Saints an ECAC Hockey win over Union (3-5, 0-2) in Canton.
Lucy Morgan stopped 26 shots for the Saints (6-4, 2-0).
CLARKSON 6, RENSSELAER 1
Gabrielle David scored two goals as Clarkson (10-1-1, 2-0-0) cruised past the Engineers in an ECAC Hockey game in Potsdam.
Kirstyn McQuigge, Jenna Goodwin, Gretchen Brandon and Emily Wisnewski also scored for Clarkson.
Sarah Bukvic scored for RPI (2-8, 0-2).
SUNY CANTON 1, ALVERNIA 1 (OT)
Hannah Clement scored with 15 seconds left to give the Kangaroos (1-0-1) a tie with Alvernia in a nonconference game in Reading, Pa.
Gracyn Emmerton also scored for the Kangaroos.
Amber Steinhilpert and Julia Franklin scored for Alvernia (1-0-1).
MEN’S HOCKEY
STEVENSON 4, SUNY CANTON 0
Ryan Kenny finished with 18 saves as Stevenson shut out the Kangaroos (1-1) in a nonconference game at Reisterstown, Md.
Aidan McDowell scored two goals to lead Stevenson (1-1).
HOBART 7, SUNY POTSDAM 2
Matthew Iasenza scored two goals to lead Hobart (2-0) past the Bears in a nonconference game at Geneva.
Mason Hoehn and Justin Vernace scored for the Bears in their season opener.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
ST. LAWRENCE 0, WILLIAM SMITH 0
Keely Snode made 10 saves as the Saints (6-5-3, 2-4-2) played to a scoreless tie in a Liberty League game with William Smith at Geneva.
Amanda Kesler stopped two shots for the Herons (11-1-4, 6-0-3).
CLARKSON 0, RENSSELAER 0
Molly DiCaprio finished with three saves as Clarkson (9-5-3, 4-3-2) tied the Engineers in a Liberty League game in Potsdam. RPI fell to 3-7-5, 1-4-4.
MEN’S SOCCER
ST. LAWRENCE 1, HOBART 0
Marvin Sibanda scored in the second half to give the Saints (11-1-5, 6-0-3) a win over Hobart in Canton and the 10th regular-season Liberty League title in program history.
Sibanda’s goal was the 25th of his career. Ben Woelfinger stopped four saves for the shutout.
RENSSELAER 3, CLARKSON 0
Luke Brezak finished with three saves as the Engineers shut out Clarkson (9-4-3, 2-4-3) in a Liberty League game in Troy.
Pual Silva, Julio Rodriguez and Liam McDermott scored for the Engineers (6-6-5, 4-3-3).
SUNY DELHI 1, SUNY CANTON 0
Michael Williams Jr. scored in the 46th minute to send Delhi past the Kangaroos (6-11-1) in an North Atlantic Conference quarterfinal in Marcy.
Jonathan Walch made seven saves for SUNY Delhi (9-6-2).
