POTSDAM — Brandon Segar Jr. scored 19 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead the SUNY Potsdam men’s basketball team to a 79-69 victory over SUNY Fredonia in a SUNYAC game Saturday.
Parker Kelly added 17 points for the Bears (7-6 overall, 5-3 conference). Jeff Williamson scored 15 points and Chris Becker added 10.
Adesoji Tiamiyu led SUNY Fredonia (1-15, 1-8) with 15 points.
RIT 77, CLARKSON 70
Kevin Ryan led the Tigers (6-7, 4-3) with 18 points in a Liberty League win over the Golden Knights in Potsdam.
Ryan Miles-Ferguson paced Clarkson (4-11, 1-7) with 16 points and Garret Delaney scored 15.
JEFFERSON CC 80, SUNY BROOME 66
Isiah Murphy scored 28 points and pulled down 12 rebounds as Jefferson Community College landed its first Mid-State Conference win of the season, defeating SUNY Broome in Watertown.
Eric Eastham scored 20 points for the Cannoneers (5-9, 1-3) and Isaiah Lemon scored 17 points and led the team with 15 rebounds.
K-Cie Salmon scored 23 points and Jalin Pitts 16 for the Hornets (2-10, 0-6).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
CLARKSON 63, RIT 52
Lauryn Withrow supplied 16 points to lead the Golden Knights (4-12, 3-7) past RIT in a Liberty League game in Potsdam.
Cassidy Dumont scored 14 points and Mariah Benavides and Elaina Porter each added 11 points.
Alyssa Juergens scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Tigers (7-7, 4-5). Emma Waite also scored 19 points for RIT.
ST. LAWRENCE 84, WILLIAM SMITH 69
Ava McCann scored 25 points as the Saints (14-1, 8-1) defeated the Herons in a Liberty League game in Canton.
Cam Roberts tallied 15 points and Katie Frederick added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Saints, with Olivia Middleton supplying 11.
Brooke Jarvis led William Smith (4-10, 3-5) with 22 points.
SUNY FREDONIA 70, SUNY POTSDAM 59
Katie Pitcher led SUNY Fredonia (9-7, 4-5) with 16 points in a SUNYAC win in Potsdam.
Jakia Howard led SUNY Potsdam (8-6, 3-5) with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Madison McCormick scored 11 points and Mandy Barnell added 10.
JEFFERSON CC 81, SUNY BROOME 72 (OT)
Emily Farrand scored 30 points as Jefferson CC outscored SUNY Broome 18-9 in overtime for the Mid-State Conference victory in Watertown.
Broome (6-5, 2-3) trailed by 10 after three quarters but outscored JCC 21-11 in the fourth to force overtime.
Farrand went 8-for-12 from the foul line and added 11 rebounds and seven assists. Gabrielle Morley scored 21 points and hauled in 18 rebounds for the Cannoneers (8-4, 3-1). Haile Bouchey added 16 points and Josie Barton scored 10.
Ava Eichler scored 28 points for the Hornets and Gwendolyn Payne contributed 17.
MEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY POTSDAM 3, SUNY CORTLAND 1
SUNY Potsdam (2-14, 1-9) scored a goal in each period to win its first SUNYAC game of the season, against the Red Dragons in Cortland.
Thomas Terranova scored in the first period for the Bears. Robert Clerc scored in the second and Ethan Clark scored in the third.
Michael Sciore scored for the Red Dragons (10-8-1, 5-4-1).
BROCKPORT 3, SUNY CANTON 1
Andrew Harley scored two goals in the third period to send Brockport (12-5) to a nonconference victory in Canton.
Casey Winn, the older brother of Clarkson women’s player Haley Winn, scored the first goal of the game for Brockport.
Jake Mayette scored for the Kangaroos (6-8-1).
SKIING
HAYDEN LEADS CLARKSON
Sam Hayden finished fifth in the giant slalom to lead the Golden Knights at the Clarkson Invitational at Whiteface Mountain near Lake Placid. It was the fourth straight top-10 finish for Hayden. Taylor Hubert led Clarkson’s women with a 15th-place finish.
n In a Nordic skiing event, Emma Strack finished 12th in the 5-kilometer classic as SLU picked up 11th place at the St. Michael’s Carnival in Huntington, Vt.
n In Nordic skiing, Conner Roberts finished second in the 10-kilometer skate to help Clarkson’s men to a second-place finish at the Castleton Invitational in North Creek. Ava Schieffert finished in seventh place for the Clarkson women, who finished fourth as a team.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
CLARKSON SWEEPS POTSDAM
Tristan Miranda (800-meter freestyle, 400 freestyle) and Michael Schroeder (200 butterfly, 200 backstroke) each won two events as Clarkson beat SUNY Potsdam 175-113 in a men’s dual meet at Clarkson.
Clarkson’s women won 159-88 led by five multi-event winners: Paige Fronczak (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Amelia Kanner (100 butterfly, 200 individual medley), Madelyn Nowicki (800 free, 200 fly), Gabriella McSwieney (200 free, 400 free) and Bella Triolet (100 and 200 backstroke).
SAINTS WOMEN WIN
The Saints won 10 of 11 events to defeat St. Michael’s in a dual meet in Canton.
Fiona Reinder won the 200 freestyle and the 100 backstroke for the Saints. Maggie Wenger won the 500 freestyle and 50 freestyle for SLU.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
SAINTS SWEEP INVITATIONAL
SLU’s men’s and women’s teams won the St. Lawrence Invitational, with SUNY Plattsburgh finishing second in both competitions and SUNY Potsdam taking third.
SLU’s women finished with 111 points with the Cardinals coming in with 88. SLU’s men scored 121 points with SUNY Plattsburgh at 78.
The Saints women who won individual events were Alli Sibold (mile), Emma Palumbo (800), Adeline Moore (3,000), Kimberly Merchant (shot put), Kathleen Merchant (weight throw) and Maia Wahlquist (high jump).
SLU’s men’s winners were August Kotula (3,000), Michael Skutt (mile), Timothy Boyce (800), Erik Geier (60), Maxwell Mapstone (high jump), William Hauf (long jump) and Joseph O’Rourke (weight throw).
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
D’YOUVILLE 3, SUNY POTSDAM 0
Zaire Rogers finished with 15 assists for the Bears (4-3), who lost 25-13, 25-19, 25-22 to D’Youville in Buffalo.
