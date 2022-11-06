Sports roundup

CANTON — Senior midfielder Marvin Sibanda netted a hat trick as the top-seeded St. Lawrence University men’s soccer team beat No. 3 Skidmore, 3-1, in the Liberty League title game Sunday.

Sibanda earned the tournament’s most outstanding player award while Ben Woelfinger made seven saves for the Saints (13-1-5), who cliched a spot in the NCAA Division III tournament for the 24th time in program history.

