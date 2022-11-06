CANTON — Senior midfielder Marvin Sibanda netted a hat trick as the top-seeded St. Lawrence University men’s soccer team beat No. 3 Skidmore, 3-1, in the Liberty League title game Sunday.
Sibanda earned the tournament’s most outstanding player award while Ben Woelfinger made seven saves for the Saints (13-1-5), who cliched a spot in the NCAA Division III tournament for the 24th time in program history.
SLU will find out its destination in the NCAA Tournament at 1:30 p.m. today during the Division III selection shot on NCAA.com.
Max Heberlein netted a late goal for Thoroughbreds (9-4-6).
Caitlin Whitehead made 11 saves to record her first career shutout as the Saints defeated the Tigers (2-11) in a nonconference game Saturday at Appleton Arena.
Taylor Lum scored in the first period for St. Lawrence (7-5 overall). Aly McLeod scored midway through the third and Lum scored a shorthanded and empty-net goal with 23 seconds remaining.
Gillis Frechette scored one goal with four assists and Izzy Daniel added one goal with three assists as the Big Red (5-1, 3-1) routed Clarkson in an ECAC Hockey game at Ithaca.
Clarkson (10-3-1, 2-2-0) scored on a shot from Gretchen Branton at 4 minutes, 26 seconds of the first period.
SUNY OSWEGO 4, SUNY CANTON 1
SUNY Oswego (1-3, 1-1) scored three power-play goals to top the Kangaroos (2-1-1, 1-1-0) in an NEWHL game at Canton.
Mathilde Couture scored for the Kangaroos.
SUNY POTSDAM 2, BUFFALO STATE 1
Rebecca Holmes and Megan Teachout scored in the first 10 minutes to send the Bears (2-0) past Buffalo State in an NEWHL game at Potsdam.
Amanda Mindzora scored for the Bengals (2-2, 0-2).
SUNY OSWEGO 5, SUNY POTSDAM 2
Shane Bull scored twice to send the Lakers (3-1, 2-0) past SUNY Potsdam in a SUNYAC game at Oswego.
Conor Smart, Alex DiCario and Ryan Bunka also scored.
Garrett McArthur and Drew Rose scored for the Bears (0-3, 0-2).
SUNY CANTON 5, CASTLETON 4
Nic Herringer scored twice as the Kangaroos (2-2) built a 5-1 lead and went on to defeat Castleton (0-3) in a nonconference game at Rutland, Vt.
Noah Robinson, Gino DeBlasiis and Zac Sirota also scored for SUNY Canton.
RENSSELAER 10, ST. LAWRENCE 6
The Engineers (6-3, 4-1) scored 10 points in the third quarter to defeat SLU in a Liberty League game at Troy.
SLU (3-6, 1-4) led 6-0 at halftime after a 18-yard touchdown pass from Daniel Lawther to T.J. Cornacchia in the first quarter.
Jake Kazanowsky threw a three-yard pass to Shane Allison and Aleksandar Maric kicked the extra point to give RPI a 7-6 lead.
Maric kicked a 32-yard field goal later in the third quarter.
Lawther completed 17-of-25 passes for 118 yards for the Saints. Dylan Burnett rushed for 106 yards to lead the Engineers.
The host Bombers rallied from a 2-1 deficit to win the final two sets to defeat Clarkson in the Liberty League championship match.
Ithaca won 17-25, 25-18, 19-25, 25-23 and 15-12.
Kristin Werdine led Clarkson (16-11) with 19 kills.
JEFFERSON CC 88, UCONN-AVERY POINT 64
Former Ogdensburg Free Academy product Emily Farrand scored 17 points as the host Cannoneers beat the Pointers in the opening round of the Cannoneer Classic on Saturday in Watertown.
Shakera Fullenwilder contributed 14 points for Jefferson Community College (1-1).
JCC lost Sunday’s title game to Jamestown CC, 73-70.
BRYANT & STRATTON SYRACUSE 69, JEFFERSON CC 65
Josue Oreste netted 25 points as the Bobcats spoiled the host Cannoneers’ season-opener Saturday.
Moses Hughes added 18 points for Bryant and Stratton of Syracuse (1-1).
Shamell Ponds notched 13 points while Jeremiah Smith and Kristan Lewis each chipped in 11 points for JCC.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.